You might have missed the rather amusing news that an Ashkenazi jew named Mordechai Brafman – who is clearly some kind of jewish supremacist which is essentially synonymous with anyone who identifies as either religious jewish or a Zionist at this point – shot two men he thought were Palestinians in Miami Beach on Sunday 1th February 2025, but… well… they turned out to be jewish.

Zev Stub in the ‘Times of Israel’ explains how:

‘A Jewish man in Miami Beach was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, a day after opening fire at a car in which he said he saw “two Palestinians” inside. However, police said that the victims were actually two Jewish Israelis visiting the US. The victims, Ari Rabey and his father, initially thought they were being targeted in an antisemitic attack. Mordechai Brafman, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder after he shot at the car 17 times with a semiautomatic handgun on Saturday. Police said there was no altercation between Brafman and the two victims before the shooting, which they described as unprovoked, reports said. According to the arrest sheet, Brafman said that while he was driving his truck, “he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both.” Neither victim was killed. One was hit in the left shoulder, while the other was grazed by a bullet. The Council on American-Islamic Relations called for Brafman to be charged with a hate crime, which would increase the severity of his offenses. Brafman, who is married, gave his occupation as plumber, reports said.’ (1)

Now for further irony it turns out – as grudgingly alluded to Stub – that – according to Edward Helmore in ‘The Guardian’ – Brafman’s jewish victims then went on social media claiming that Brafman was an ‘anti-Semite’ and started shrieking ‘Death to Arabs’ assuming that Brafman had been an Arab/Islamist terrorist rather than a jewish one:

‘Further complicating the incident, one of the injured men reportedly posted “death to the Arabs” in a message on social media after the shooting. “My father and I went through a murder attempt against anti-Semitic background,” he wrote.’ (2)

So, in essence in a clear attempt to repeat Baruch Goldstein’s mass murder of 29 unarmed Arab men and male children in the ‘Cave of the Patriarchs Massacre’ of 25th February 1994 – (3) note the similarity in date which isn’t likely to be coincidence – albeit on a smaller scale Brafman managed to incompetently shoot two fellow jews from Israel no less – who also in fit of supreme irony appear to have also been hard-line Zionists and jewish supremacists – and further while mag dumping seventeen rounds into them and their car from what sounds like close range; he didn’t even manage to seriously injure either of them.

Brafman couldn’t even do that right!

So much for that vaunted – albeit mythical in my opinion - Ashkenazi intelligence!

