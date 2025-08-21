Back in January 2022 it was reported by the ‘Times of Israel’ that an ultra-Orthodox jew named Mordechai Be’eri had been arrested by Israeli police in the city of Elad over his sexual molestation/rape of pre-teen boys.

They write:

‘Mordechai Be’eri, director of the education department in the municipality of the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad, was arrested last week over child sex abuse he allegedly committed against his students some 13 years ago, officials said Sunday. The Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court permitted the publication of Beeri’s identity, amid suspicions that he abused boys aged under 14 in an institute in the settlement of Modiin Illit, where he was a teacher. A young ultra-Orthodox man recently filed a police complaint, saying he was 12 when Be’eri, now 70, molested him. Since police opened the investigation, they have uncovered several more allegations of abuse, the Ynet news site reported. Police on Sunday called on other people who may have been abused to come forward and press charges. Be’eri, originally ordered held by the court last Wednesday, had his remand extended by several more days.’ (1)

Now there isn’t anything else on the charges against Be’eri that I can find but what is clear is that Israeli police originally had a man come forward who claimed that Be’eri sexually molested/raped him when he was twelve and then after they began looking into it they discovered that there were multiple additional complaints against Be’eri – presumably for the same thing – that had been made of the years.

Maybe Be’eri hasn’t been prosecuted because he is over 70 years old now but also maybe the powerful rabbinical authorities in Israel made the charges ‘go away’ as Be’eri was a director in the education department of the city of Elad so he obviously had some political clout.

Either way it is pretty clear that Be’eri is almost certainly yet another homosexual jewish child molester who is being given a free pass by jewry.

It is almost predictable at this point.

References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/education-director-in-haredi-city-named-as-suspect-in-child-sex-abuse-case/