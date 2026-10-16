According to Zvi Harel writing in ‘Haaretz’ on 15th March 2004 a violent jewish serial rapist – who seems to have also be affiliated with jewish organized crimes gangs – in Israel named Moni Biton was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a series of brutal rapes conducted against prostitutes in Tel Aviv with two – apparently Arab – associates named Sliman Dawiri and Isa al-Natcha.

To wit:

‘The Tel Aviv District Court handed down sentences ranging from 28 to 22 years to three men convicted of belonging to a group that targeted workers at brothels in Tel Aviv. The three, who were convicted of robbery, rape and false imprisonment, terrorized the women working at the brothels, raped them and stole money and possessions from them. The three – Sliman Dawiri, who was sentenced to 28 years, Isa al-Natcha, who was sentenced to 25 years, and Moni Biton, who was sentenced to 22 years - purchased a stun gun, tear gas, knives and scissors, and decided in advance which brothels they would attack. Presiding judges David Bar-Ophir, Sara Brosh and Sarah Dotan wrote in their ruling that the defendants’ actions were not a one-time offense, but a long series of violent crimes. The judges added that the crimes were committed within the space of a few weeks, and that the victims who testified in court would be scarred by their experiences for many years. “There are so many levels of serious criminal activity in this case,” the judges wrote, “that it is impossible for us to find anything positive about the defendants.”’ (1)

What Harel doesn’t mention – for obvious reasons – is that all (or at least most of) these raped prostitutes were not jewish women, but rather Slavic women (largely from Moldova and/or the Ukraine) who had been illegally trafficked to Israel by jewish international organized crime gangs and were then forced to become prostitutes and sexually service jewish men in Israel.

To quote the US State Department’s 2004 ‘Trafficking in Persons Report – Israel’ report:

‘Israel is a destination country for women trafficked for prostitution and men and women trafficked for labor exploitation. Women from European and former Soviet Union (FSU) countries are brought into Israel, including through Egypt, by traffickers and sold to brothel operators, after which some are forced to work off their debt through involuntary sexual servitude. Most trafficking victims for sexual exploitation originate from Moldova, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine – with the latter three increasingly replacing Moldova as principal source countries. Most foreign laborers in Israel come from Turkey and other countries in South East Asia, East Asia, Africa, South and Central America, the FSU, and Eastern Europe. Some foreign laborers enter into Israel for labor under conditions that constitute trafficking. Some laborers are subjected to debt bondage and restrictions on their movements, including employer confiscation of their passports. Following the adoption of stricter immigration control measures at Ben Gurion Airport, traffickers have begun using Egypt as a transit route, relying on Bedouin smugglers to transport victims across the border between Egypt and Israel. The Government of Israel does not fully comply with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking; however, it is making significant efforts to do so. It should continue strengthening its efforts to prosecute and convict traffickers, and to sentence them to prison terms commensurate with the seriousness of trafficking crimes. Similarly, Israel needs to strengthen its protection measures, such as by providing more temporary residency permits, increasing available shelter capacity, and establishing a transparent procedure for the voluntary repatriation of victims. In an effort to fight an apparent rise in labor trafficking, a parliamentary committee has proposed draft legislation, which, if approved and effectively enforced, would replicate Israel’s efforts to date to fight trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation.’ (2)

Put simply the girls who Moni Biton, Sliman Dawiri and Isa al-Natcha were violently raping in Tel Aviv were modern victims of the White slave trade who had been trafficked and forced into prostitution by jewish criminals, while the Israeli government did absolutely nothing about it while knowing all about it likely because the girls being raped were non-jewish and the men doing the trafficking, pimping and raping were jewish.

Oh, but ‘anti-Semitism’ isn’t caused by jewish behaviour.

Right?

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References

(1) https://www.haaretz.com/2004-03-15/ty-article/court-sentences-3-men-to-22-28-years-for-raping-call-girls/0000017f-f8a8-d887-a7ff-f8ec69940000

(2) https://www.refworld.org/reference/annualreport/usdos/2004/en/44105