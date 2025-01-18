I recently stumbled upon a very interesting story about how the Royal Society of Literature has been riven with dissent and politically-based factionalism ever since they appointed a new director in 2017 named Molly Rosenberg on the basis of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and the move towards ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ (hereafter DEI) in the aftermath of the 2016 election of Donald Trump to the US Presidency.

This has gone exactly as badly as you may be forgiven for assuming since as Craig Simpson writes in his article for MSN on what has happened:

‘The Royal Society of Literature’s leaders are set to step down following a civil war between writers over diversity and free speech. Molly Rosenberg and Daljit Nagra had been accused of “dumbing down” the society through a series of reforms to diversify the “elitist” charity, whose patron is the Queen. Fellows of the society quit following a series of rows, including what was seen as its lukewarm support for Sir Salman Rushdie, a fellow of the society, after he was stabbed in 2022. Concerns over the defence of free speech were also raised by Ian McEwan and other fellows over claims that the society’s in-house Review had been censored over an article critical of Israel. Ms Rosenberg has now announced that she will step down from her role as director, saying she was “proud” of what had been achieved under her directorship.’ (1)

‘Following Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, the society decided to become less “formidably elitist” under the direction of Ms Rosenberg, and Bernardine Evaristo, the Booker Prize winner and the society’s first black president.’ (2)

Now put another way Rosenberg is the key player in all this: not Nagra or Evaristo since it is she who is mentioned as the primary person and influence concerned. It is also heavily implied that it is Rosenberg who has been the one pushing the DEI agenda within the Royal Society of Literature and also deliberately dumbing down the membership as well as ‘de-colonializing’ it and ensuring that it was flooded with suitably non-British as well as non-European writers as a way to erase the ‘colonialist sins’ of the British people by replacing their literature with the ‘literary products’ of Bongo Bongo land. (3)

Indeed, Rosenberg wouldn’t even defend any writer/member who she deemed was insufficiently politically progressive/radical from online or physical threats of violence! (4)

You might also have caught what precipitated Rosenberg’s downfall: she began intervening in the editorship of the Royal Society of Literature’s ‘Review’ as ‘The Spectator’ notes:

‘It has also been accused of censorship, with one oft-cited example the society’s postponement of its annual Review – allegedly over worries about an article discussing Israel’s actions in Gaza. The publication’s well-liked and long-established editor Maggie Fergusson was sacked thereafter – while a number of RSL fellows remain baffled by the organisation’s denial of censorship over the piece.’ (5)

Now despite ‘UnHerd’s’ desperate attempt to imply that this was ‘anti-Israel censorship’ (6) on Rosenberg’s part: Simpson’s makes clear that it was because the article concerned was critical of Israel not because it was pro-Israel! (7)

In other words: Rosenberg was promoting DEI, LGTBQ+ and the Great Replacement as the (real) head of the Royal Society of Literature but when it came to Israel. She was suddenly ardently pro-Israel and sought to use her position to influence articles on that subject in the society’s ‘Review’ in order to censor them at the behest of the interests of the Israeli state.

This – as I have argued at length before – (8) is the very essence of the jewish question because when jewish interests come into the equation; jews of whatever bent suddenly become ‘blood and soil’ nationalists for their own ethnic-cum-racial interests.

