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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
10h

the israelis probably will ask for his extradition as he does seem to have all the qualifications to become the next minister of finance of israel.

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
4hEdited

The Mizrahi - Sephardi categories s/b as simple as east v west (of Jerusalem). But they've become impossibly complicated by internal Jewish politics in Israel. At the moment Mizrahi is considered a sub category of Sephardi to the chagrin of the (middle) easterners. Apparently Ashkenazi (German) Jews get to decide who's who and what's up in the Shitty Little State.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mizrahi_Jews

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