On 19th October 2026 Yoav Etiel published an article in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ documenting how an Israeli jew named Mikhael Mezrahi had been arrested in Columbia as he was attempting to travel on to Venezuela after a Red Notice had been issued by Interpol at the request of the police in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), because Mezrahi had just de-frauded Sudan’s Bank of Khartoum in Dubai of circa $16.7 million using forged financial documentation.

He writes how:

‘A 61-year-old Israeli national known by the nickname “El Banquero” (The Banker) was arrested at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia, in a joint operation by Colombian police and Interpol, authorities said. The suspect, identified as Mikhael Mezrahi, was detained following an Interpol Red Notice issued against him. According to Colombian police, Mezrahi is wanted by authorities in the United Arab Emirates to serve a prison sentence for fraud, money laundering, forgery, and the use of falsified private documents. Investigators allege that Mezrahi was connected to an international network responsible for defrauding a bank identified as Khartoum in Dubai of approximately $16.7 million using fraudulent financial documents. Following his arrest, he was transferred to Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office as extradition proceedings advanced. Colombian media reported that the suspect, identified in some reports by his full name, Mikhael Jaime Shamis Mezrahi, arrived in Bogotá on a flight from Madrid and was preparing to board a connecting flight to Venezuela. According to the reports, he was carrying four passports issued by different countries. In addition to Israeli and Mexican citizenship, he reportedly also holds Canadian and Lebanese citizenship. The Colombian newspapers El Tiempo and Extra reported that Mezrahi was sentenced to five years in prison in the UAE in November 2022 before fleeing to Spain, where the country’s National Court rejected an extradition request against him on various grounds. According to the reports, Mezrahi’s extensive business activities include securities companies in the United Kingdom and real estate and tourism projects in Canada and Mexico. He was also reportedly the subject of previous investigations in Canada related to drug trafficking. Investigators allege that proceeds from the fraud were transferred, in part, to a company he owned called WYB AG General Trading. Col. Alver Vicente Alfonso Sanabria, director of the Interpol investigation unit within Colombia’s National Police, described the arrest as a significant achievement in international law enforcement cooperation. “Mezrahi’s arrest is a significant result of the international police cooperation mechanisms led by Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Colombia,” Sanabria said. “It demonstrates the country’s commitment to combating transnational organized crime,” he added.’ (1)

Now before anyone claims that Mezrahi ‘isn’t a jewish name’ because it sounds faintly Arab; it is a uniquely jewish last name derived from the more common ‘Mizrahi’ (Hebrew for ‘East’) and is associated with the Sephardim who were booted out of Spain by the King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella’s Edict of Expulsion in July 1492 and who subsequently largely settled in Islamic lands.

Now there is little available about what exactly Mezrahi is involved in but given that he has all sorts of very different ‘businesses’ across multiple countries as well as four different citizenships and corresponding passports. I think it is reasonable to suppose that he isn’t a lone operator which is also what his Spanish nickname ‘El Banquero’ (‘The Banker’) implies.

You don’t get that kind of nickname as a lone operator, but rather you get that kind of nickname if you are useful to other criminals and act as a money launderer/money man (hence ‘The Banker’) for them, which is a valuable skill in the criminal underworld.

Mezrahi’s links to Mexico, Columbia and Venezuela also point to exactly who gave him that nickname: Latin American Drug Cartels.

We also know that – contrary to what most people would assume – that there is significant Israeli state and criminal involvement with the Latin American Drug Cartels such as Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s former Sinaloa Cartel, which laundered drug money through the Israeli embassies in South America among other such known instances of Israeli/jewish and Latin American Drug Cartel cooperation. (2)

This is also probably why the UAE put out a Red Notice and Interpol agreed to issue it, because the real issue here isn’t the fact that Mezrahi stole $16.7 million from the Bank of Khartoum in Dubai, but rather because of his connections to South American Drug Cartels and the police in the UAE as well as Dubai knew where that $16.7 million was likely going.

To the drug cartels in Latin America.

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References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/crime-in-israel/article-912109

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/juan-orlando-hernandez-honduras-and