Fabius
2d

They are openly mocking us.

Interrupting Your Programming
1dEdited

I managed to get accepted to a prestigious (sort of) art school in the late 80s. On our first day my tutor threw a heap of junk on the floor and made us sit on the floor and draw what was in front of us. Fair enough, testing our observational skills. My cousin happened to be in the same class as me and made a mistake so proceeded to draw a thick red line with no dimension over the entire thing. The tutor came over, fingering the red line in a provocative manner, "Ooh, I really love this line, it's so sexual..." Excuse me?

I was there because I wanted to learn how to paint like J W Waterhouse, John Singer Sargent, Stubbs, Degas, Rossetti et al, but modern art was literally forced down our throats and my fellow art students lapped it up, producing mountains of work in that grotesque genre, which to me was nothing other than cheating. The history of art tutor spat at me one day, "You must like Picasso, you are an art student!" No. No I don't, especially when it is patently shit.

On a field trip to Paris I spent the entire week on my own in the Lourve or the d'Orsay, never bothering to go to the Musée d'Art Moderne or the other modern art exhibitions on the college itinerary. I also managed a field trip to Père Lachaise Cemetery to pay my respects to Jim Morrison. Père Lachaise took my breath away, a museum of sculpture and architecture in its own right. Even as a 17 year old, it perplexed me that the American national Morrison managed to get a plot there, and buried so very swiftly...

Disillusioned and slightly heartbroken, I left the college, and art, after attending for less than one year. But I never really comprehended why until hearing David Yorkshire of https://mjolnirmagazine.blogspot.com/ being interviewed on Red Ice Radio in 2014 (my red pill year), explaining how art had been perverted, by whom, and why. I was so thrilled that even though I hadn't understood at the time that all the college professors were Marxists, my repulsion to them and modern art, and my refusal to follow the party line was innate and non-negotiable.

If anyone is interested: https://redice.tv/red-ice-radio/mjolnir-art-of-the-right

