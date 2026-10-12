The communist bombing spree that began in Europe and North America following the advent of February and then the October (aka the Bolshevik) revolution isn’t widely known today, but it is the origin of the FBI in the United States when US Attorney General Alexander Mitchel Palmer ordered what has come to be known as the ‘Palmer Raids’ of November 1918 to January 1919, which were led by the then 24-year-old J. Edgar Hoover.

This wave of communist – as well as anarchist – bombings that were disproportionately carried out by jewish anarchists and communists. The most famous of these bombings today is that of the Romanian Senate on 8th December 1920 – the first bomb attack in Romanian history - using two German 76mm artillery shells as the basis for the bomb, which resulted in the death of the Romanian Minister of Justice Dimitrie Greceanu as well as the sitting Romanian senators Spirea Gheorghiu and Demetriu Radu; who was the Roman Catholic Bishop of the See of Oradea Mare. Further the President of the Romanian Senate – and former Prime Minister of Romania - Constantin Coanda was seriously wounded by the bombing but ultimately survived.

And who was the man behind this bloody carnage?

A jewish communist named Max Goldstein.

The Romanian journalist Miruna Munteanu wrote a good summary of what occurred – including many lesser-known details of the case such as Goldstein attempts to derail the famous Orient Express and cause the death of hundreds of innocent passengers and crew – in 2007 that was published in the Romanian periodical ‘Ziua’. (1)

She writes how (my interpolations and clarifications are in [ ]):

‘The first bomb attack in the history of Romania occurred on December 8, 1920, in the Senate meeting room. The “infernal machine”, mounted in the tribune, killed the Minister of Justice, Dimitrie Greceanu and the senators Spiridon (Spirea) Gheorghiu and Dimitrie Radu, bishop of Oradea. The President of the Senate, General Constantin Coanda, was also seriously injured.’ (2)

She then proceeds to clarify about how Max Goldstein was the principal architect of the bombing when she writes how:

‘The main author of this carnage that shocked Romanian public opinion was identified as Max Goldstein, a civil servant born in Barlad, to a large family of Jewish merchants. He was nicknamed “The Man with the Hook”, due to the fact that his right hand had been amputated. Despite this infirmity, Goldstein had earned a reputation as an explosives expert and an escape artist. He was only 23 years old, but he was a recidivist. He had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against state security, but by February 1920 he had managed to escape and then flee the country. After a few months spent in Odessa, he had returned to Bucharest in the autumn, determined to “avenge the oppressed workers” through acts of terrorism. He had first tried to sabotage the railways. His repeated attempts, however, did not produce any results. Max Goldstein was only captured in November 1921, when he was trying to enter Romania again, through Giurgiu, loaded with 15 kilograms of explosives. A long judicial process followed. Sentenced to hard labour for life, Goldstein died in October 1925, at Doftana prison, after almost 60 days of hunger strike.’ (3)

Aside from the interesting point that Goldstein only had one hand (his left) and he had a hook in place of his right hand meaning that Goldstein was an early twentieth century version of the one-handed Islamic cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri; who also famously had lost a hand which had been replaced by a hook.

Unlike al-Masri however Goldstein died while engaging in a hunger strike, which was ironically what also likely was the secondary cause of the death of Edith Stein; who had been deliberately starving herself in her convent since May 1940 thus preventing her being strong enough to fight off the infectious disease (likely tuberculosis) she likely contracted in Kamp Amersfoort in early August 1942 before dying in hospital soon after she arrived at Auschwitz.

However, what is really interesting is Munteanu’s summary of what Goldstein was up to – based on his signed confession to police of November 1921 – in the months before and after the bombing of the Romanian Senate on 8th December 1920 especially who else was involved.

She continues by writing (and extensively quoting Goldstein’s confession to the Romanian police) how:

‘After a failed sabotage attempt on the Ciocanesti-Chitila railway line. In Odessa, the fugitive [Goldstein] got in touch with the Bolshevik groups, offering his services to the Soviet Union. He received the expected support: “On that occasion I was given funds of 12,000 lei and, in fact, I went back to Varna, from where I illegally entered [Romania] on the Dobrogean border and, arriving in Dobrici, I took the train and arrived in Bucharest at the beginning of October 1920, going directly to Negoita [Nae Negoita]. Because of the [police] persecutions started at the time of the general strike, I moved my abode to the house of the waiter Puiu, a small man with a beak, who lived in the Dealul Spirei neighborhood, more precisely at the back of the Ghencea cemetery. My brother Paul took me to this address, and I lived under the cover name of Georgescu and pretended to be a man who just come from the provinces. Because of the general strike, the lack of connection between and the terror exerted on the workers, we could not collect any intelligence; I moved my home to 27 Labyrinth Street, to my brother Lupu Goldstein and it was precisely these experiences that determined me, on my own initiative, to avenge the workers who were thrown into the street [by employers/landlords] by committing attacks in support of them. Not having explosives to hand, I bought a French wrench and alone on foot I walked along the railway line between the Ciocanesti-Chitila stations - near a farm - and here I took out metal clips from the rails that are put upside down, both inside and outside. My intention was to completely remove the joints; so that when the train arrived the lines would move through the weight and thus the wagons would smash into each other causing the derailment of the train. I had calculated that my operation would be completed and finished before the passage of the Simplon [= the Orient Express], so that the derailment of this luxury train would occur. I didn’t succeed in this attempt because I didn’t manage to completely remove the clips. I bought the French wrench from an old ironworks warehouse on the corner of Calea Vacaresti and Bradului Street. Before I arrived at the place where I operated, I stopped and ate at a restaurant near Chitila, opposite the sugar factory. Since I had not completed the removal of the clips, I suspected that the derailment would not occur – which is what happened - and then I began to prepare for the second attack.’ (4)

We can thus see how Goldstein’s bombing of the Romanian Senate on 8th December 1920 was not his first attempt to engage in terrorism against the Romanian people in support of communism and with a view to facilitating world revolution, but also that Goldstein was directly sponsored by Lenin’s Soviet Union while he was in the heavily jewish city of Odessa to conduct these acts of terrorism.

It is worth noting that Goldstein’s accomplices at this point were:

Lupu Goldstein (his brother)

Paul Goldstein (another of his brothers)

Nae Negoita

Of these only Negoita wasn’t jewish so 3 of the 4 individuals (i.e., 75 percent) implicated in Goldstein’s first attempt to derail the Orient Express train in Romania and cause a mass casualty event likely killing dozens if not hundreds of people (i.e., the passengers and crew) in the process.

Goldstein’s confession continues by telling us that:

‘As I knew that Olteanu was the keeper of an explosive material, I tried to make contact with him, because he was the only one not arrested in Constantinescu’s group, who had explosive material.’ (5)

Goldstein’s reference here is to Alecu Constantinescu; who was an important early member of the Romanian Communist Party and who – in December 1918 – had agitated for – and then led – the 1918 Romanian Typographers’ Strike where 15,000 Romanian workers conducted strike action for higher salaries (remember inflation was a serious problem at the time), an 8-hour work day and official recognition of the Romanian Typographers’ Trade Union, which occurred in the context of similar strikes by both railway workers and civil servants earlier in the same month.

Romania’s government cracked down hard - fearing the growing number of strikes and occupations affected as well as reasonably worrying about a potential communist revolution if they did nothing – when the strikers marched on the royal palace in Bucharest (in emulation of the famous march on the Winter Palace in Russia on 22nd January 1905 led by the revolutionary plant Fr. Georgiy Gapon - who had been egged on by prominent jewish members of the Russian ‘Socialist Revolutionary’ movement - that in turn led to the ‘Bloody Sunday’ massacre) (6) and opened fire resulting in between 80-100 dead, while the military and police arrested the leaders of the strikes and the agitators who had caused them including Constantinescu; who was only captured in the summer of 1920.

So, what Goldstein is referring to here is that a person named Olteanu – who was the individual in charge of the group’s explosives – was the only one of Constantinescu’s communist terrorist cell to not have been arrested by the Romanian military and/or police yet. Thus, because Olteanu had charge of the group’s explosives and the Constantinescu cell was in practical terms inactive; Goldstein approached him for some (or all) of the group’s explosives to use to for his own communist terrorist attacks that were intended to help bring about communist revolution in Romania.

Since as Goldstein states in his confession:

‘I asked Olteanu for explosives and the next day he brought me a package of pyroxylin in the form of [a bar of] soap. With this explosive I started to prepare a second railway attack, in the same place, also on the Simplon [= the Orient Express]. For this attack, I needed a barrel with a spring and a firing pin that would allow to create a sufficient explosion that would destroy the railway track derail the train. For this purpose, I turned to comrade Saul Osias, from Calea Rahovei 15, whom I knew from the Youth Circle in 1912 [it is unclear what group Goldstein means here, but presumably some kind of socialist youth group] and whom I knew worked in his father’s mechanical workshop. Saul obliged and agreed to make the explosive device for me and after a few days I sent Lupu to pick up this device, but it was not ready because Saul had not had time to do so because he was sitting exams. So I then bought Saul a lead barrel of certain specifications for what I had in mind for it and gunpowder and, on November 2, 1920, I went again to about the same place in Ciocanesti, where, in front of a [railway] siding I made a hole deep enough for the explosive package to fit under the [railway] sleepers and then I connected the explosives to the mercury trigger placed on the rail and attached a thin barrel filled with gunpowder, which I had brought from Saul.’ (7)

We can thus see that Goldstein’s second attempt to derail the Orient Express was aided by one Saul Osias – a jew from Romania – (8) acting as a bombmaker for Goldstein’s communist terrorism as well as how Goldstein’s brother Lupu wasn’t some peripheral unconscious member of Goldstein’s communist terrorist group, but rather an active participant.

This second attempt to derail the Orient Express in Romania was partially successful since as Goldstein states in his confession that:

‘According to my calculation, half a second should pass between the ignition and the explosion, during which time the mercury trigger placed on the rail, being hit by the first wheel of the car, should have produced the flame that was transmitted through the barrel filled with gunpowder cotton to the explosive. With this attack we aimed at a response to the government’s deeds [referring to the events of the Romanian Typographers Strike in 1918 and the subsequent mass arrests], in order to strike at the bourgeoisie that was at that time on the Simplon [= the Orient Express]. I didn’t know whether Minister Argetoianu was aboard the Simplon [= the Orient Express], but I would have liked him to be, to make him tremble [in terror].’ (9)

Munteanu then adds the following commentary that:

‘Constantin Argetoianu, the Minister of Internal Affairs, was indeed aboard the Simplon [= the Orient Express] - in a special wagon, directly connected to the locomotive. The explosion completely destroyed the first part of this wagon. Fortunately, Argetoianu’s cabin was at the other end of the wagon and was undamaged.’ (10)

Here we learn that Goldstein’s target wasn’t actually Constantin Argetoianu – the Romanian Minister of Justice in 1918 (as well as a prominent Romanian Freemason) and responsible for the police crackdown after the Romanian Typographers’ Strike as well as the arrest of many left-wing militants in Romania – who was the Romanian Interior Minister in 1920, but rather just the civilian bourgeoisie (and the crew) travelling on the Orient Express. Goldstein did want Argetoianu to be aboard the train when he blew it up, but he didn’t know whether he was or not and as such him being on the Orient Express when Goldstein successfully derailed it with a bomb was simply an accident.

It is also worth reminding ourselves at this juncture that the following individuals were the conspirators in the November 1920 bombing of the Orient Express in Romania:

Max Goldstein

Lupu Goldstein

Paul Goldstein

Nae Negoita

Olteanu

Saul Osias

Of these 6 individuals; 4 were jews (i.e., 66.6 percent).

Thus, illustrating hugely disproportionate jewish responsibility for the bombing of the Orient Express and this also heavily implies that what Max Goldstein had in mind in terms of his target for the bombing wasn’t just the bourgeoisie writ large, but rather he understood that to mean the non-jewish bourgeoisie not a bunch of jewish members of the bourgeoisie.

You can even argue that – as has been done by others such as Kevin MacDonald – (11) that because the communist movement from about the 1880s to the 1960s was so profoundly jewish both in terms of membership and aspect. That these terrorist attacks by Goldstein and his majority jewish co-conspirators were a form of anti-gentile terrorism explicitly motivated by their jewishness and their perception that non-jews (especially the elite) were ‘evil anti-Semites discriminating against – as well as murdering – them because they were jews’.

Munteanu continues by noting that due to the success of the November 1920 bombing of the Orient Express; Goldstein changed his abode and started roping in other (largely jewish) left-wing militants into his campaign of communist terror. (12)

Which is based on the next part of Goldstein’s confession where he states that:

‘Not being able to live in Labyrinth Street at my brother Lupu’s house, through Paul’s [Paul Goldstein] intercession I met the young Leon Lichtblau, known as Loni, who we called Hugo, from 15 Stelei Street, whose parents were abroad. (13) Lichtblau put me up at his house, where his brother Popi and his comrade Ghita Moscu, who we called Ghelbert [Gelber Moscovici], (14) who was working clandestinely at that time for the Communist International [operating from Moscow] in Bucharest. While I was there, we visited Serebrier, known as Rosu, (15) with whom I also played dominoes as well as Milu Gloter (16) and others I won’t name. Also, during the time that I lived in the house of the Lichtblau brothers, Paul [Goldstein], Julietta Holtzman, (17) Rebecca - my sister and Saul [Osias], who was also Lichtblau’s friend, used to come to see me. Wanting to have explosives to carry out other attacks, I again turned to Olteanu, asking him if he had any more and, if so, to hand them over to Parvulescu [Constantin Pirvulescu], where I would send someone to pick them up. Thus, through Saul [Osias] - who presented himself to Parvulescu under the name of Stefan - we came into possession of two 75 mm shells of German origin. When I saw these I knew how I would be able to use them and I settled on making an explosive device with a watch as its timer. I asked Loni [Leon Lichtblau] to buy me a 35 cm by 25 cm crate, with a single handle on top and two hooks on the sides; and I also asked Saul [Osias] to buy me a watch, which he paid 90 or 100 lei for, as well as some [cigarette?] lighters; one was the one that he used and another was stolen from a business. In the same way he [Saul Osias] procured brass straps of various sizes so as to to fix the shells, lighters and clock to the wooden box as well as a pair of pliers that he purchased with the necessary wire being stripped from the house, specifically from front doorbell. The bomb was made by me, Loni [Leon Lichtblau] and Saul [Osias]. Since we prepared the bomb, it is obvious that both Loni [Leon Lichtblau] and especially Saul [Osias] knew that such a device was only going to be used to commit a [terrorist] attack. As for Saul [Osias], I discussed with him and Loni [Leon Lichtblau] where exactly we could carry out the attack, but he did not agree to carry out the attack against the [Romanian] Senate - as Loni [Leon Lichtblau] had proposed we do. Loni [Leon Lichtblau] brought me intelligence, according to my instructions, on the entrances of the chambers that would serve us at our entrance into the [Romanian] Senate’s meeting room. The bomb consisted of the two German artillery shells fixed to the bottom of the box with brass screws, the watch - fixed in the box at the base of the shells - and the two lighters fixed with wire to the top of the shells. The whole device was arranged in such a way as that at a certain time, when the watch’s alarm went off, it pulled a wire through another wire wrapped around the [winding] key to the alarm clock and, pressing the buttons of the overlapping lighters, the flame was produced, which was transmitted through two fuses to the two detonators of the shells and thus the bomb would explode.’ (18)

Here we can see Goldstein being extremely candid that his bombing of the Romanian senate was done with the full support of the Communist International in Moscow – which was also extraordinarily jewish at the time and continued to be until Stalin’s Purges of the late 1930s – (19) due to the presence of Gelber Moscovici (‘Ghita Moscu’) in the house and the fact that Moscovici must have known about the bomb being constructed there (which he would have also reported to Moscow as an agent of the Comintern) as well as where Goldstein got the explosives from (Constantin Pirvulescu), who helped him to build the bomb (Leon Lichtblau and Saul Osias) and who provided with the necessary intelligence as to where and how the bomb was to be planted at the Romanian Senate (Leon Lichtblau).

We can thus see that those ultimate responsible for the bombing of the Romanian Senate and the deaths of the three leading Romanian politicians as well as the serious injuries sustained by another were nearly all jewish with the only non-jewish involvement being Pirvulescu’s provision to Goldstein via Osias of the two German artillery shells that were the explosive component of the bomb.

Goldstein continues in his confession by stating that:

‘We worked on the manufacture of this machine for two or three days and, on the evening of 7th December 1920, I was in the house with Loni [Leon Lichtblau] but I don’t remember whether Saul [Osias] was there or not. At 9 o’clock in the evening I left home with Loni, who was carrying the box of explosives, towards the [Romanian] Senate, passing through Decebal Street, Coltei Blvd, Carol Blvd and through the entrance to the [Romanian] Senate. At the [Romanian] Senate we entered through Carol Blvd between the old and the new building and we circled around the northern part of the old building. We then entered through a small door that led to the university courtyard where the old latrines were and from there, we passed through the corridor that has windows facing towards Carol Blvd., taking shelter under the staircase that goes up to the [Romanian] Senate until 12 o’clock at night. After everything had calmed down, I climbed the stairs and there I opened the main entrance door to the [Romanian] Senate with a skeleton key. First, I tried the door of the dining room, which, not being able to open, I gave up on. We wanted to enter through this door because it was more secluded and thus more protected from alerting anyone by making any kind of noise. I went inside according to the intelligence provided by Loni [Leon Lichtblau], who had studied the floor plan and the layout of the furniture in detail. Inside, we hid the bomb behind the curtain, because it was the only place where it could be hidden and because it was next to where those who represented the regime enacting terror upon the workers stood. I spent my time talking and smoking at the end of the stands near the ministerial bench. Then at 5 a.m. we set the mechanism to explode at the most effective time 3 p.m. and then I removed the safety catch on the bomb, locked the box with the key, and, through the same way that we had entered, we left the [Romanian] Senate building. Locking the main door through which we had entered behind us. As we were leaving, I heard a noise and we hurried away. When I got home, I went to bed waiting for the explosion, but Loni [Leon Lichtblau], immediately after lunch, left for classes in the University Faculty Hall, located right next to the entrance to the Senate meeting room. He did it so that he could closely observe the results of the bombing. After 3 o’clock, Loni [Leon Lichtblau] came home very excited, recounting what had happened after the explosion in the [Romanian] Senate Hall. To calm him down, both he and I took bromide.’ (20)

We can thus see that the actual bombing itself was conducted by Max Goldstein and Leon Lichtblau making it an entirely jewish affair.

Goldstein then continues on writing how:

‘In the evening, earlier than usual, Popi [Popi Lichtblau] came, who had an update on what had occurred since the attack who shared this with his brother [Leon Lichtblau] and, understanding our situation, we took a series of measures so that we would not fall into the hands of the authorities - among other things that from now on we would sleep fully clothed [to facilitate a quick escape]. We stopped all visits to us by our friends, and I advised Loni [Leon Lichtblau] to leave the country, and I started preparing to flee as well. About two days after the attack Loni [Leon Lichtblau] shot the middle finger of his left hand while walking around with the revolver he was carrying in case of arrest and went for to get it treated and dressed to Dr. Wexler on Udricani Street, (21) where I waited for him by the gate. During the period between the bombing and my departure [from Bucharest]; I saw Julietta [Holtzman] who sewed me a shirt. I left an letter for my acquaintances and brothers that I was going to [Soviet] Russia and in the evening - about a week after the bombing - we left for Galati. Where with the help of I. Palade Georgescu [Ion Palade] we went to Iasi to his brother C. Palade [Constantin Palade], who at that time had a workshop on Pricop Street, under the name of C. Popescu. Following the instructions given to me by I. Palade [Ion Palade], I went to the workshop, where I found only the employees. Returning after a short interval, I introduced myself to C. Palade [Constantin Palade] under the name of Berea and as a cousin of his. Seeing that he knew Berea, I told him who I really was. Carol Marcus (22) being in Iasi and knowing that he was a good communist, who could connect me with the Bessarabian revolutionary organization, I contacted him, especially since he was the leader of the technical apparatus [concerned with bomb-making, providing weapons as well as safe houses and the logistics of the underground communist movement in Romania in general], in the sense that he provided a safe house for couriers who acted as a conduit for messages between the [communist underground] organization in Bucharest that was led by Ghita Moscu-Sternberg [Gelber Moscovici] and [Soviet] Russia through Bessarabia. To this end, I got in touch with Bubnowscky, (23) under the name of Milea; later, seeing that Iasi was a city where we could work undisturbed, we arranged with him that we would establish the headquarters of a printing house and a clandestine organization there, Following the connection made with [the Comintern] in [Soviet] Russia, we were sent the necessary funds both for propaganda and for the purchase of a building where we could set up a printing workshop. Also living on Pricop Street was Paraschiva Palade, the mother of the brothers Ion and Constantin Palade, who knew who I was. I talked to her - especially since she had been living alone since Constantin Palade left for Bucharest – and advised her to go to the law courts where I told her that I would buy the house [for the printing workshop] in her name. When talking to both the lawyer and to the tribunal, where I paid the money [to purchase the property], I introduced myself as a child raised by her and in gratitude, I was giving her this money to buy her house. I received money [from the Comintern] on two occasions: once for 20 thousand lei and once for 30 thousand lei. I then bought a house on Rapei Street for 22 thousand lei. Once in possession of the building, I arranged with my comrades to bring Tcacenko [Yakov Antipov] (24) to Iasi who until then had been in Chisinau. Regarding the organization and leadership of the clandestine [underground communist] movement in the country from Bucharest, Iasi, Chisinau, and concerning those [agents] from [Soviet] Russia I have no knowledge. But as far as I am concerned, my role with these comrades was the technical activity [of bomb-making]. As for the quantity [15 kg] of explosives found [during my arrest], it was just as much as we needed for defense in case of attack by the [Romanian] authorities. I don’t know when the printing press was brought to me by [Carol] Marcus. I have no knowledge of the conference that took place in Iasi in February or March 1921 for the unification of the [leftist] groups, (25) nor do I have any idea where it was held.’ (26)

We can see from Goldstein’s confession above strong evidence that the Comintern was well-aware of his activities since he states he contacted both Samuel Bubnovsky and Yakov Antipov – senior members of the Bolshevik party in Bessarabia – and got a large amount of funds directly from the Comintern in two payments which he then – per the Comintern’s instructions – used to purchase a house in Iasi that was then turned into a headquarters and printing workshop for the local underground Romanian communist party and its terrorist cells.

Further we can see that jews once again play a large role in Goldstein’s actions on behalf of the Comintern and the Romanian communist party with the jewish militant Carol Marcus playing a key role in re-connecting Goldstein with the Comintern and getting him the printing press that he needed for the new clandestine communist printing workshop in Iasi as well as Leon Lichtblau’s brother Popi acting as an intelligence agent for the group.

Goldstein continues by relating how this communist terrorist operation in Isai quickly became a jewish family affair by stating in his confession that:

‘Because in Bucharest at about that time Maria Simoiu had been arrested, and I was afraid that she would confess under pressure and that it would lead to the arrest of my brothers or my friends and therefore of me and the attackers of the [Romanian] Senate. I sent for my wife as well as my brothers and asked Rebecca (my sister), Loni [Leon Lichtblau] and Saul [Osias] to come to Iasi too. Where I imagined that we’d be harder to detect and safer. When Rebecca [Goldstein] arrived, I lodged her in my home on Sarariei Street, Lupu [Goldstein] I lodged on Uzinei Street, Saul [Osias] and Loni [Leon Lichtblau] I also lodged in my home on Sarariei Street. Loni [Leon Lichtblau] and Saul [Osias] were studying mathematics all the time they were in Iasi. When the business on Rapei Street [i.e., the underground communist headquarters and printing workshop] was discovered and our orders from Moscow discovered. I sent everyone to Bucharest and with my wife and Carol Marcus I went to Stefanesti in order to escape the pursuit [of the Romanian police] and then from there I went to Bucharest. Where I stayed temporarily in [Leon and Popi] Lichtblau’s [parent’s] house only for one night, then we went on to Chisinau and with the help of those comrades we went to Odessa in [Soviet] around April 1922. I lived in Odessa until recently when I tried to leave the country after a mission [from the Comintern] in Bulgaria.’ (27)

We can thus see in the last bit of Goldstein’s confession how jewish the underground communist organization that Goldstein set up in Iasi was and also how closely it was tied into the (just as jewish) Comintern through Yakov Antipov, Samuel Bubnovsky and Carol Marcus.

By way of summarizing the foregoing discussion; we can see how Goldstein was not only responsible for the failed first terrorist attack on the Orient Express in October 1920 as well as the second (successful this time) terrorist attack on it which occurred in November 1920 and subsequently the successful bombing of the Romanian Senate (which killed three Romanian senators and seriously wounded one) on 8th December 1920.

In addition to the fact that after Goldstein fled to Iasi; he then set up a clandestine underground communist headquarters and a print workshop at the behest of - and directly financed by - the Comintern in Moscow. In order to conduct further bombings against targets in Romania (indicated by the 15 kg of explosives he had on him when he was arrested crossing into Romania from Bulgaria in October 1921 and his role as a communist bombmaker) as well as to published communist propaganda inciting revolution among Romanian workers.

We can thus see that Goldstein was – like many other communist jews of the era – a seasoned terrorist with little regard to who he killed as long as they were non-jewish and could be labelled (rightly or wrong) as members of the bourgeoise.

To illustrate just how jewish Goldstein’s terrorist career – and by proxy Romania’s communist movement – was let’s list the 16 individuals who worked with (and/or knowingly aided in his) communist terrorism with according to his own confession:

Yakov Antipov

Samuel Bubnovsky

Lupu Goldstein

Paul Goldstein

Max Goldstein

Max Goldstein’s wife

Rebecca Goldstein

Leon Lichtblau

Popi Lichtblau

Gelber Moscovici

Nae Negoita

Olteanu

Saul Osias

Constantin Palade

Ion Palade

Constantin Pirvulescu

Of these 16 individuals 10 were jewish (i.e., 62.5 percent).

Namely:

Samuel Bubnovsky

Lupu Goldstein

Paul Goldstein

Max Goldstein

Max Goldstein’s wife

Rebecca Goldstein

Leon Lichtblau

Popi Lichtblau

Gelber Moscovici

Saul Osias

Now given that jews were only 3.3 percent of the Romanian population according to the census of 1912; (28) this means that the jewish membership of Goldstein’s communist terrorist cell was just under 19 times the demographic representation of the jews in the total population of Romania.

In short: that it was a majority jewish communist terrorist cell that conducted deadly bombing at the Romanian Senate on 8th December 1920 is no accident and can reasonably be argued to have been motivated by both communist ideology as well as a peculiarly jewish hatred for non-jews.

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References

(1) Miruna Munteanu, ‘Confesiunea unui terorist comunist’, Ziua, 6th October 2007 (No. 4053) (This is available in the original Romanian at the following address: https://bucuresti-strictsecret.blogspot.com/2007/11/confesiunea-unui-terorist-comunist.html)

(2) Idem.

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.

(6) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/father-georgiy-gapon-and-the-jewish

(7) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(8) https://en.geneanet.org/surnames/OSIAS; https://www.ancestry.co.uk/last-name-meaning/osias (combined with the common jewish first name ‘Saul’ makes it almost certain Saul Osias was jewish)

(9) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(10) Idem.

(11) For example see: Kevin MacDonald, 2002, ‘The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements’, 2nd Edition, 1st Books: Internet, pp. 50-104

(12) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(13) Leon Lichtblau (aka ‘Adolf Kristin’) was jewish (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leon_Lichtblau) and subsequently executed by Stalin during the Purges on 25th April 1938.

(14) Gelber Moscovici (aka ‘Ghita Moscu’) was jewish (https://reference.org/facts/ghita_moscu/KQgdYFpn) and subsequently executed by Stalin during the Purges on 4th November 1937.

(15) It is unknown who ‘Serebrier’ (aka ‘Rosu’) was but given the unusual surname it is quite possible that he was jewish (For example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos%C3%A9_Serebrier).

(16) Milu Gloter was probably jewish given the surname (https://forebears.io/surnames/gloter).

(17) Holtzman is a common surname for Germans and Ashkenazi jews (https://www.hebrewsurnames.com/HOLTZMAN) so it is uncertain if Julietta Holtzman was a German woman or an Ashkenazi jewish woman. Given the heavily jewish company she appears to have kept the latter is far more likely.

(18) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(19) Peter Huber, 1998, ‘Structure of the Moscow apparatus of the Comintern and decision-making’, pp. 44-47 in Tim Rees, Andrew Thorpe (Eds.), 1998, ‘International Communism and the Communist International 1919-43’, 1st Edition, Manchester University Press: Manchester

(20) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(21) Who Dr. Wexler was is unknown but given the surname he could have been of either German or jewish origin (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wexler_%28surname%29) since ‘Wexler’ is fairly common Yiddish surname meaning ‘Money Changer’ derived from the German word ‘Wesseler’. Based on this as well as Dr. Wexler’s apparent close association with Goldstein and Lichtblau we may reasonably presume him to have been jewish, but we can’t prove it. This Dr. Wexler may well also have been related to Max Wexler; an important early figure in Romanian Communism and a significant Marxist theoretician as well as a jew (https://encyclopedia.yivo.org/article/974).

(22) Carol Marcus was a jewish member of the Romanian Communist Party (https://www.centropa.org/en/photo/carol-marcus). He died in 1921 having been caught with firearms stolen from a Romanian military barracks and possibly died under police interrogation.

(23) Samuel Bubnovsky; a jewish Bolshevik leader in Bessarabia (then part of the Soviet Union) and one of the creators of the heavily jewish run Moldavian ASSR (on this please my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-communism-in-moldovamoldavia) who was then a member of the Bessarabian Committee of the Bolshevik Party as well as the Secretary of the Komsomol (the Communist Youth Organization) in Bessarabia (https://web.archive.org/web/20170728212416/http://www.ilegalisti.ro/ilegalist/5195). From March 1921 Bubnovsky was a member of the Provisional Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party. Bubnovsky was subsequently executed by Stalin during the Purges on 31st December 1937.

(24) Born Yakov Antipov but went under the name of ‘Pavel Tcacenco’ for most of his revolutionary career. Not jewish but worked for the Comintern. He was the editor of the underground newspapers ‘The Bessarabian Bolshevik’ (in Romanian) and ‘The Bessarabian Communist’ (in Russian) from at least 1919 (possibly 1918) to 1923 when fled to Czechoslovakia and from there to the Soviet Union where immediately joined the GPU (the Soviet secret police and successor to the Cheka and ancestor of the OGPU and NKVD). At the time this occurred Antipov was the Secretary of the Bessarabian Committee of the Bolshevik Party. Antipov died in August 1926 after being captured by the Romanian Secret Police attending a secret meeting of the leaders of the Romanian Communist Party where he died under interrogation or was killed during a jailbreak organized by his fellow communist illegals depending on whose testimony you believe.

(25) This possibly refers to the Congress of the Romanian Socialist-Communist Party that occurred in May 1921 and where 271 delegates vote for formal affiliation with the Third International (aka the Comintern). All 271 were subsequently arrested and put on trial with Max Goldstein and his confederates in the Dealul Spirii Trial of January and June 1922 in Bucharest.

(26) Munteanu, Op. Cit.

(27) Idem.

(28) https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/vjw/romania.html