Sometimes we encounter a child molestation among the case among the jews that requires little additional comment and one such is that regarding a significant figure in Chicago’s jewish community Margie Shabat.

The charge was made in an open letter to the jewish community by a 20-something jew in 2001 about child sexual abuse that he suffered up to a decade earlier at the hands of Margie Shabat at her home in Chicago, which places the abuse sometime in the 1990s.

The jewish victim writes that:

‘I’m over twenty now, but it seems like yesterday that I was a sixteen-year-old, Israeli student at Telshe Yeshiva High School in Chicago. That’s when I fell into the clutches of Margie and Danny Shabat. Margie sexually molested me dozens and dozens of times. I’m sure Danny knew about it the whole time. He had to. When you hear and see the evidence on the website, you will be too. A month after I came to Telshe to get a solid education, I went home to Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) for a week to mourn “shiva” for my five-year-old brother who was hit by a car on Simchas Torah. I came back to Chicago and nobody but Margie knew how I felt. I was re-experiencing the death of my twin-sister when we were three-years-old. Margie made me believe that she was the embodiment of my lost sister. Margie had me call her “Ima”; secretly . At the time, I loved Margie more than anything else in the world - she bought me all kinds of gifts (and promised me the world) and we went on all kinds of adventures together; secretly (except for Danny - he knew about the gifts and excursions).



Then Margie and Danny tricked my parents into authorizing Danny and Margie to be my overseas “extended-parents”, and I moved out of the yeshiva dorm into their house at (Address Removed), Peterson Park, Chicago 60659. Almost every night (for some reason, on Shabbos she didn’t do it to me) Margie would leave her and Danny’s bedroom and come down to my basement bedroom at about 1:00a.m. and spend about four naked hours in bed with me. This happened more than fifty times.



Now when we went on “trips” together, Margie would make me do sexual things to her in the woods and on the beach - even on the plane!



I can’t tell you in this short letter all the things Margie taught and trained me to do to her - four hours every night - but it took a lot of physical stamina. I had become her sex-slave. But soon the whole truth will be told, so other children won’t fall prey to people like the Shabats. My Dad and I, are opening Project Truth, and our website ProjectTruth.org is already up and running (although it needs further development).



I’m sure that a lot of other boys who spent time at the Shabat House (it is a very popular spot) were also victims, but so far, no one wants to admit it. Their denials are very suspicious. With community support, they’ll come forward. Maybe you’ll discover the other pedophiles in your community that are endangering the children. Are you going to continue to pretend they don’t exist? It’s your kids ?! They belong to the Jewish nation. You don’t have the right to be sympathetic to molesters.



MARGIE AND HASHEM: One of the weird things is how Margie talked to me about Hashem. She would always say that “Hashem likes what we’re doing, even though no human could understand”. She also said a lot of other things. She was very manipulative.’ (1)

Now there is little to say here other than it appears that Margie Shabat was never charged for what she allegedly did the jewish victim in the 1990s, but there is an element of radical honesty and pain in the open letter – which I have quoted from above – that strikes me as genuine especially in the description of the manipulation and how the ‘relationship’ worked where Margie Shabat had the then sixteen-year-old writer of the open letter sleep in a basement bedroom in her house and would go downstairs at circa 1 a.m. and have several hours’ worth of sex and intimacy with him only to then retreat to her husband’s bed at circa 4 a.m.

It sounds like your typical female child molestation relationship of confused teenage boys where the teenage boy is being manipulated by the much older woman who uses him as a sexual plaything to ‘feel beautiful and desired again’ – although if you look at Margie’s photograph you’d be forgiven for wondering how anyone could think she was beautiful without a brown paper bag over her head – while the teenage boy is a victim of his own confused adolescent emotions and the surging hormones that cause teenage boys to want to have sex like rabbits.

Thus while Margie Shabat doesn’t appear to have ever been prosecuted for child molestation: she would appear to be a jewish child molester of multiple teenage boys.

