Margaret Attwood’s 1985 novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has become both an intellectual archetype within modern feminism and also a fantasy representation of the reality that feminists believe (wrongly) faces them if they are to ‘lose’ the gender war that they began in the 19th century. This belief lies at the heart of the war on men that has been going on since at least 1896 when the British socialist and lawyer Ernest Belfort Bax first wrote about it in his ‘The Legal Subjection of Men’ - which is incidentally still worth reading – and has been exacerbated by the weaponization of Attwood’s novel into a major television series by Bruce Miller in 2017.

It is interesting to note that the television series version of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is almost completely at odds with Attwood’s original 1985 novel and although Attwood has tried to bridge the two with a badly written ‘follow up’ 2019 novel ‘The Testaments’: it simply doesn’t work. The distance is far too vast for her to successfully retcon her own universe.

In Attwood’s original novel the Republic of Gilead is rather simply a Christian totalitarian theocracy that uses women as breeders and while strict isn’t exactly relentlessly or ridiculously oppressive in the way it is portrayed by Miller’s series. There aren’t machine gun nests in food shops in the original novel and the rather hilariously creative if pointless executions (often transparently modelled on Taliban practices and places of execution in pre-invasion Afghanistan) in the series also do not appear.

Instead, we read how the Republic of Gilead is a highly effective militarized state that is winning the Second American Civil War as well as fighting a significant war against anti-Gilead partisans. This really isn’t covered in the series which focuses instead on women ‘fighting back’ against Gilead, which again isn’t in the original book which ends instead on the main character and narrator Offred’s despair about the isolation and ineffectiveness (and implied general lack) of female ‘resistance’.

What really stands out like a sore thumb – and appears to have been Attwood’s principal reason for trying to retcon her own universe in the 2019 follow up novel ‘The Testaments’ – between Attwood’s original book and Miller’s series is the issue of race. If you were to go by Miller’s series version of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ then you would assume Gilead was a state based purely on confessional religion (i.e., you need but adhere to Gilead’s form of Christianity to be considered orthodox) and that your biological race was simply irrelevant.

In Attwood’s original novel however, this is simply not the case since we are explicitly told that Gilead is an all-white Christian theocracy and furthermore that Gilead has deported all the blacks – whom it has labelled as the ‘Children of Ham’ (in line with Dutch Calvinist theology for centuries) – to a new ‘homeland’ but it is strongly implied by Attwood that the deported blacks have actually been exterminated by the new state because of their race and Gilead’s theology. A similar reference is also made by Attwood to the issue of jews in the new Republic of Gilead.

This is a significant difference between the novel and the series with the series portraying Gilead like the Taliban or Islamic State but the novel portraying Gilead as being far closer to a Christian fundamentalist version of the Third Reich (i.e., something like early Vichy France or the Ustaše government in Croatia but also what a modern Christian Identity-based state might actually look like). They are totally at odds with one another, and it is clear Miller deliberately modified this because an all-white Gilead simply wouldn’t fit with modern feminism’s attempts to portray itself as a racially egalitarian liberation movement and added (quite plausibly) the ‘war on Islam’ shown in the series in place of the war on non-orthodox (in the Gilead sense) Christianity within the republic’s borders.

The war of non-orthodox Christianity is another significant difference between Miller’s series and Attwood’s original novel with the novel focusing on the resistance to Gilead being primarily made up of specific Christian sects with the Baptists, Catholics and Quakers specifically mentioned as both active partisans and quiet resistance operatives. This is simply ignored by Miller who instead opts to make Gilead adhere to a heavily revised Bible – again shades of the Third Reich’s ‘Institute for the Study and Elimination of Jewish Influence on German Church Life’ and its de-Judaized bible here – and to make ‘real Christianity’ opposed to Gilead by implication in at least one storyline.

We can see from the above that Attwood’s Gilead is in many respects a far more viable and likely state (another example is the presence of econowives as wives of most Gilead male citizens which is barely covered in the series [and almost outright denied in the first season] as it undermines the latter’s message and claims [econowives are incidentally portrayed as being very jealous of the Handmaids]) and probably based on Attwood’s own apocalyptic vision from afar of the rise of the ‘Moral Majority’ and hard-line Christian Protestantism in the United States during the early 1980s, which she invariably confused (deliberately or accidentally) with Christian Identity theology which also started to become prominent in the radical right at this time and received much attention in 1984 – the year before ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ was published – due to the arrest and conviction of members of The Order (many of whom then subscribed to Christian Identity).

Miller’s series is a re-write of Attwood’s original novel for a modern feminist audience and is almost entirely different to the original novel with the original Gilead being a viable and successful Christian Identity-based state and Miller’s version of Gilead being more akin to a Christian version of the Taliban or Islamic State in both its dysfunctional statecraft and its semitic fetish for slaughter for its own sake.

As is usually the case in books made into series; the book is far, far better than the series.