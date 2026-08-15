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Karen Keener's avatar
Karen Keener
4h

I couldn't get through the first 40 minutes of the series. Highly implausible. It's the future that feminists long for so they can capitalize on being the victims again rather than the white knight saviors. Honestly, most of the women who watched it can't get a man to take out the trash for them, much less take over every job in the world. Many modern men/boys are so far feminized, they probably long to be the handmaids when they watch it. I feel like my husband and his generation are the last of a lost breed. I am raising my boys to be more interested in working.

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