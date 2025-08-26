According to the ‘Times of Israel’ in November 2023; the son of serial jewish lesbian child molester Malka Leifer (1) and the grandson of jewish child rapist Rabbi Baruch Leifer – Leifer’s father-in-law was charged with – and confessed to – raping a ten-year-old boy in the primarily ultra-Orthodox city of Elad in Israel.

They write:

‘The 18-year-old son of convicted Israeli sex offender Malka Leifer has reportedly confessed to committing indecent acts to a minor. The Yisrael Hayom daily reports that Mr. Leifer — who lives in the ultra-Orthodox Emmanuel settlement where his mother resided for years as she evaded extradition to Australia where she faced dozens of charges for sex offenses — was arrested earlier this week and his remand was extended earlier today for the second time. Police tell Yisrael Hayom that they have photographic evidence of the alleged abuse, which took place earlier this month. Mr. Leifer studies at a yeshiva in the ultra-Orthodox Tel aviv suburb of Elad. While in the town, he appeared several times on the doorstep of a family to ask for food. When he did so a fourth time, the mother of the family inside was not present and the suspect decided to enter the home. A 10-year-old boy was alone inside and Mr. Leifer proceeded to sexually abuse him, police allege, adding that some of the crime had been filmed and that the suspect confessed after being arrested.’ (3)

There’s nothing much more to say to be honest other than that Leifer – whose first name I cannot find reference to hence it appears to be covering up – should have been immediately strung up from the nearest lamp post in a sane society, but because he is jewish and lives in Israel: it would appear that homosexual child rape is largely tolerated or at least softly – rather than properly – punished.

