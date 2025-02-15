If you live in Australia or keep up with the Australian news then you cannot but have heard of the dramatic jewish child molestation centring on Malka Leifer the jewish former headmistress of the ultra-orthodox all-girls school ‘Adass Israel’ in Melbourne, Australia between 2003 and 2008. (1)

The first police complaint about Leifer’s conduct was made in 2011 although the jewish community knew before 2008 but by 2008 the more than 70 known victims of Leifer’s lesbian sexual assault and/or rape had become a cacophony and it was just a matter of time before the Australian police were made aware. (2)

To quote Shannon Deery in the ‘Herald Sun’ in 2015:

‘She said she came from an abusive home and Mrs Leifer had offered to counsel her. It is the first time the allegations have been aired publicly. The woman earlier said she was too fearful to complain about the abuse because of the power the former principal wielded in the ultra-orthodox community. “She was seen as the head of the school and the whole community looked up to her and basically idolised her,” she said. “She was seen as someone who was holier than holy,” she said. The plaintiff said she had complete trust in Ms Leifer and had felt “special” after the principal offered to give her private tuition. She said she was told not to disclose the tuition to other students and said Mrs Leifer would take her out of class to abuse her at her home. “I remember her being very scared her husband would come home and find us there. I remember her locking the doors. “She I remember wondering if she realised what she was doing. “She would tell me that she loved me and that she really cared for me. “She would tell me it was her way of telling me she loved me.” The Supreme Court heard that in line with strict orthodox beliefs the girl had never watched TV, listened to the radio, used the internet or read a newspaper. She was segregated from males outside of her immediate family and had no sex education. She said she believed other teachers knew about the abuse. “She liked to hug me like a baby, and rock me,” she said. “She said I should consider her like a mother who loved me, and that I was special.” It is also alleged school officials failed to report allegations of abuse to police but instead allowed Ms Leifer to flee to Israel with her family just days after allegations were levelled at her in 2008.’ (2)

This wasn’t the end of it either as the ultra-Orthodox jewish community rallied around Leifer to defend her from the accusations and began hounding three of Leifer’s victims who had come forward to get them to drop their allegations and ‘defaming’ Leifer. Nor is such jewish behaviour uncommon in such cases as Michael Lesher has documented in detail. (3)

Deery continues by describing how:

‘The civil action has been brought by a former student, in her 20s, who says she was molested by Mrs Leifer up to three times a week over several years. The woman said she and two of her sisters were preyed upon by the respected leader after she became aware of their troubled home life and offered them private religious tuition. All three sisters have told the court they were routinely abused by Mrs Lefier at the school, her home and on school camps. In explosive allegations it was alleged members of the ultra orthodox community threatened the sisters’s oldest sibling with octracism if the civil sex abuse claim against Mrs Leifer wasn’t dropped. The woman was harassed and pressured shortly before her death from a heart attack, the court heard. “They threatened her with her job, and her reputation and her children’s marriage prospects,” the woman’s sister, and the claimant in the civil matter said. The woman told her Supreme Court trial today Mrs Leifer assaulted her between two and three times a week while she was a student. The abuse, at arms Lefier’s home, at the school and at school camps, continued after she started teaching at the school. The court heard the woman started suffering flashbacks, nightmares and suicidal thoughts because of the abuse. She reported the abuse to a counsellor in 2008 just days before Mrs Leifer returned to Israel with her eight children. A police complaint was first made in 2011.’ (4)

Now this abuse of Leifer’s victims wasn’t the only thing the ultra-Orthodox community of Melbourne did; they actually paid for Leifer and her family’s flights to Israel (5) and also successfully lobbied jewish Labor Party MP Michael Danby to get him to intercede directly to help Leifer get her visas sorted so she could get out of Australia and go live free of police prosecution in Israel. (6)

Once Leifer and her family got to Israel in 2008 they were hidden in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of B’nei Brak, where she was eventually located in 2014 and the long process to try and extradite her back to Australia to face criminal charges began. (7)

In the 2015 civil hearing about the civil suit entered in the Australian courts against Leifer we can see the scale of support from the jewish community - in addition to Michael Danby’s – for Leifer in spite of them knowing she was a serial child molester:

‘According to that 2015 civil hearing presided over by Justice Jack Rush, an Adass Israel School teacher, Sharon Bromberg, had reported serious allegations against Leifer at three separate meetings within one week to at least 10 people active and respected in the Adass community. These included a number of senior Rabbis, a community barrister (now deceased), a clinical and forensic psychologist, and a number of senior members of the Adass school board. Following those meetings, the school board organised an urgent late-night airline booking (with tickets paid for by the Adass Israel School) for Mrs Leifer and four of her children to return to Israel. In his judgment, Justice Rush, insisted that the school board had been aware of eight “separate allegations of sexual misconduct involving Leifer and girls at the school, in addition to the initial complaint against Leifer, and that these allegations amounted to Leifer being a serial sexual abuser”. He expressed vigorous criticism of the school’s failure to inform the police of what he termed “allegations of serious criminal conduct by Leifer”, and their actions in “facilitating Leifer’s departure from this jurisdiction in the face of such serious allegations”.’ (8)

The extradition case against Leifer dragged on from 2014 to 2021 with Leifer being arrested, let go, re-arrested, let go and also – predictably - claiming mental illness (9) and that it was all an ‘anti-Semitic campaign’ by the Australian government against her (10) and so on.

The extradition case only began to make progress in 2018 after prominent Rabbi Yitzchak Grossman – who was/is a key supporter of serial rapist Rabbi Eliezer Berland – (11) withdrew his support of Leifer after they had quarrelled over money in stereotypical jewish fashion. (12)

Yet Leifer still had powerful protection from within the Israeli government which we later learned was then Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman – himself also an ultra-Orthodox jew and something of a eminence gris within Israeli politics – (13) who actively protected Leifer from prosecution and extradition (14) but this was increasingly causing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serious problems. (15)

Something had to give and by 2020 that was Litzman – now a massive political liability – and Leifer with the Israeli courts finally ruling that Leifer was fit to stand trial for her extradition hearing to Australia. (16)

Progress after Litzman’s removal – and no he faced no serious consequences for protecting a serial child molester just a miniscule fine slapped on him in 2022 – (17) was relatively rapid with Leifer being formally extradited to Australia in January 2021 (18) and 3rd April 2021 Leifer was found guilty of the raping two of the three victims she was charged with (19) and sentenced to fifteen years in prison in August 2023. (20)

And no: the jews who helped Leifer flee Australia in 2008 were never prosecuted. (21)

Thus, we can see the Malka Leifer case is a good example of the power of the jewish community in that it got a serial child rapist out of Australia using both its money and its political influence then proceeded to hold off the Australia government for twelve years, but there is also a lesson in that.

In so far as contrary to all the black-pilled ‘the jews are too powerful’ nonsense we sometimes hear from those who have decided the struggle against international jewry is worthless/pointless that jewish power has its limits as anything does and with enough pressure; the jews were forced to relent and give up Leifer to the Australian authorities not because they wanted to but in order to save their fig leaf claim of ‘Israel is the most moral state in the world’ they had to, because that claim isn’t consonant with protecting a serial child rapist now: is it?

