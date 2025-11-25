Thanks to Gila Isaacson over at ‘JFeed’ we have news of yet another convicted jewish homosexual child molester.

‘Malachi Israel Beniyas (also spelled in some contexts as Mela chi Yisrael Beniyas) was convicted several years ago of multiple serious sexual offenses committed against minor students (boys) in a religious educational setting.

He served a prison sentence of over five years.

After his release, he changed his identity to “Yisrael Spiegel” (or “Israel Spiegel”) and managed to get hired as a teacher at the Ateret Shlomo Talmud Torah (a Haredi boys’ school) in Kiryat Yearim, commonly known as Telz-Stone (a Litvish-Haredi community near Jerusalem).

The school administration claims they were completely unaware of his criminal past or real identity; he was presented to them with clean references.

As soon as Haaretz contacted the institution and his true identity was confirmed, Beniyas was immediately suspended from his teaching position.

Israeli police have opened an investigation into how a registered high-risk sex offender was able to infiltrate an independent Haredi school, bypassing background checks and the national sex offender registry restrictions (which normally bar such individuals from working with children).’ (1)