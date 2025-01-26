Back in August 2024 an incident occurred where a jew named Lucas Kalisher (1) tried to chokeslam an innocent teenager badly at an In-N-Out Burger – he has obviously watched too much WWE and visited the gym far too little given his rotund nature – because said teenager accidentally splashed his wife with water while screwing around with his friends.

As Olivia Land wrote in the ‘New York Post’ at the time:

‘A Colorado businessman is facing felony assault charges after he was filmed throwing a 15-year-old boy onto the floor of an In-N-Out Burger for accidentally splashing his wife with water, according to cops. Lucas Kalisher, 55, was at an In-N-Out in Loveland in the early hours of Aug. 4 when the teen was “engaging in horseplay by splashing water” on two pals, and “accidentally splashed” a female diner, local cops said. “The juvenile male approached her table to apologize when an adult male accompanying the woman suddenly grabbed him, placed both hands around the front and back of his neck, pulled him down to the table and threw him backward onto the floor,” Loveland police said. Video showed the man repeatedly telling the startled-looking boy to “say sorry” before grabbing him in a chokehold and hurling him onto the tile floor. “You don’t treat a lady that way,” said the man later identified as Kalisher, the CEO of a private equity firm, Summit Source Funding. Onlookers reacted with shock, with one person heard on the video complaining about the much larger man “picking on a kid like that.” Although the man and his wife left the restaurant before cops got there, he was eventually identified by witnesses, police said. A no-bond arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, and Kalisher turned himself in at 10:33 p.m. that night. Kalisher was charged with assault in the second degree with strangulation — a felony — as well as one misdemeanor count of child abuse.’ (2)

Now aside from Kalisher trying to be the ‘Hebrew Hammer’ I can find no follow up about how Kalisher’s trial went. No doubt Kalisher has tried to have the verdict scrubbed from the public sphere or has arranged a plea deal with the local legal authorities.

However aside from being a child abuser, if you dig into Kalisher’s life and look at the ‘Private Equity’ fund he ran – and presumably still runs – ‘Summit Source Funding LLC’ we can see that it is barely a legitimate company given that the company’s website declares that its purpose is:

‘Summit Source Funding LLC develops, manages and funds business ventures specific to the exploration and production of helium and hydrocarbons that are essential in the supply chain of numerous technological and scientific applications.’ (3)

So basically ‘Summit Source Funding’ is supposedly funding exploration for helium gas but doesn’t even have an ‘investor portal’ to allow investors to check and switch their investments as is normally the case.

They predictably blame the investors for why they don’t have it: (4)

This is typical nonsense. The probable real reason they don’t have an ‘investor portal’ is because they are expensive to create and maintain so ‘Summit Source Funding’ don’t want to spend their money on their investors.

We can also see this in the negative reviews of ‘Summit Source Funding’ on Google which predate the whole ‘Hebrew Hammer’ incident at In-N-Out Burger where they detail that ‘Summit Source Funding’ is essentially a predatory Ponzi scheme that targets the elderly and others it perceives as ‘high wealth individuals’ with robo calls and high pressure sales tactics to get them ‘invest’:

So, in essence ‘Summit Source Funding’ appears to be some kind of quasi-Ponzi scheme.

So where is the money going?

Well Land has identified that in her article when she writes:

‘In June, he purchased a $1.75 million, four-bedroom home in rural Loveland, which also had multiple paddocks and shelters for farm animals and equipment, according to the Zillow listing.’ (5)

So, the money from all those angry investors who thought they were investing in helium exploration is going to fund Kalisher’s multi-million-dollar lifestyle in rural Colorado.

Imagine my shock.

