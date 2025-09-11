As an addendum to my recent article on the jewish conman and serial rapist Rabbi Moshe Yazdi (1) I thought I’d follow up by pointing out this son Lior Yazdi has been indicted for raping one – and quite probably more that we don’t know about – of his father’s victims.

The ‘Times of Israel’ informs us that:

‘The son of a Jerusalem rabbi indicted earlier this month for raping seven of his followers has been arrested in a sexual assault case of his own. The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of the prosecution in the case, allowing the publication of 38-year-old Lior Yazdi’s name as well as the allegations against him. One of the complainants against his father, 59-year-old Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, told police Lior Yazdi had raped her in her home while her four children were inside in 2017. The younger Yazdi was arrested last week and is suspected of rape, intimidation and obstruction of justice. While the Supreme Court rejected his petition against the publication of his identity, it ruled that he could be released to house arrest. Responding to the decision, lawyer Ariel Atari, who is representing the accuser, said, “This is a difficult case in which a son followed in the footsteps of his father and brutally raped a daughter in the community.” The attorney added that Lior Yazdi falsified evidence in an attempt to get away with the crime.’ (2)

The article isn’t particularly descriptive about Yazdi’s crimes other than the fact that he – as stated above – raped one of his father’s victims, but perhaps the most interesting and tantalizing hint in the ‘Times of Israel’ article is that Yazdi tried to falsify evidence – meaning he either sought to intimidate a witness or modify some kind piece of potential/actual evidence so that the Israeli police wouldn’t be able to prove that he had raped the woman – but as we don’t have much else to go on.

We should just end up by noting that such evidence tampering is common in many trials involving jews and often uses the framework of the concept of ‘Informer’ (= ‘Moser’) derived from the principle of Mesirah in Judaism that forbids jews from involving non-jewish or secular jewish authorities in any matter without the explicit permission of a rabbi or a Beth Din.

