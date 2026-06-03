Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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dicelexic
Jun 3

Relentless and indefatigable if not admirable, kudos to you, Karl!

Keep up the good work. And thanks!

-Just another fan

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HamburgerToday
Jun 3

The jews are a nation of cranks and whiners.

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