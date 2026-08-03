After covering the crimes of jewish serial fraudster Timur Mindich in Ukraine and how he fled to Israel just before he was to be arrested as well as how he has been living it up with his ill-gotten gains ever since. (1) I thought it was only right to also cover the similar crimes of Timur Mindich’s cousin: Leonid Mindich.

On 9th June 2025 ‘Pravda’ reported concerning Leonid Mindich that:

‘Leonid Mindich, the organizer of the theft during the purchase of energy equipment in Kharkiv, was released from jail on bail. This was reported by Nikolai Topalov, a journalist of the Ukrainian edition of Ekonomicheskaya Pravda, in his telegram channel. “The organizer of the corruption scheme at Harkovoblenergo has been released from jail. 8 million hryvnias (more than 190 thousand dollars) of bail were deposited for Leonid Mindich,” Topalov wrote. Mindich was detained on June 3 while trying to leave Ukraine. According to investigators, in 2021, the suspect took personal control of the purchase of energy equipment for Harkovoblenergo and, through companies controlled by him, executed transactions at prices “several times higher than market prices.” The damage is estimated at more than $3 million.’ (2)

And before anyone claims this is/was ‘Russian propaganda’ because ‘Pravda’ is – rather famously – a Russian (and former Soviet) periodical. What ‘Pravda’ claimed was validated by the Ukrainian government since as the ‘Times of Israel’ explained Leonid Mindich:

‘Was arrested by Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdogs in June when he was trying to flee the country, according to local reports; he was charged with embezzling $16 million from an electric power company.’ (3)

In summary then Leonid Mindich was arrested for a smaller version of the scheme that his cousin Timur Mindich had engaged in and like Timur; Leonid stole vast sums of money from the Ukrainian people in order to line his own pockets and likely – if he had not been quickly arrested by the Ukrainian police - he would have fled to Israel like Timur and be currently living in the lap of luxury while the Ukrainian people die horribly in trenches fighting Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

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References

(1) On Timur Mindich please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/timur-mindich-jewish-serial-fraudster

(2) https://news-pravda.com/ukraine/2025/06/09/1411859.html

(3) https://www.timesofisrael.com/zelensky-associate-at-crux-of-ukrainian-corruption-case-said-to-have-fled-to-israel/