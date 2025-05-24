Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ewan McGill's avatar
Ewan McGill
4h

Hi Karl - I'm sub'd to your channel here and I follow you on X, but do you have any books? I find you more compelling than most because of your meticulous attention to detail. Would love to get any books you might have published?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture