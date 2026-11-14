Back in 2001/2002 a jewish student from Israel at the University of Winnipeg was caught by police – who was predictably studying psychology – with child pornography on his computer featuring children as young as six having sexual intercourse.

Mike McIntyre wrote in the ‘Free Press’ on 10th October 2003 how:

‘A University of Winnipeg student pleaded for mercy from a judge yesterday, saying a criminal record for child pornography will ruin his dream of becoming a psychologist. Leeore Batshaw, 24, said he’s been “scared straight” by his arrest two years ago and a conditional discharge would be proper punishment.



The Crown is seeking a conditional sentence, which would register as a conviction on his criminal record.



Provincial court Judge Susan Devine reserved her decision following a half-day hearing in which police showed the judge graphic photos of children as young as six engaged in sexual activity.



Police found 132 images of child pornography on Batshaw’s computer, along with a selection of adult pornography.



Crown attorney Jill Duncan said Batshaw was viewing the images for several hours each day. Duncan said child pornography sentences have been getting increasingly more stringent and urged Devine to follow that recent trend.



“The courts have to start getting tough on these offences in the name of deterrence,” she said.



“These horrible pictures you have seen today will last forever on the Internet. These children are victimized every time someone like Mr. Batshaw looks at them.”



Batshaw came to Canada from his native Israel and has been maintaining high grades at university while majoring in philosophy and psychology.



Defence lawyer Kevin Sneesby said his client -- who has overcome dyslexia -- will be disqualified from the field of psychology if he has a criminal record.



“I am here asking for a second chance. I feel I don’t pose a harm to anyone,” Batshaw said yesterday in court. “I realize these pictures were crimes in progress.” No date was set for Devine’s decision.’ (1)

While David Schmeichel wrote in the ‘Winnipeg Sun’ on the same date giving more particulars about how exactly Batshaw’s paedophilia was discovered.

To wit:

‘”It is a crime that is committed in secret,” said Crown attorney Jill Duncan. “People can live fine, upstanding, apparently pro-social lives and have a dirty secret lurking in their computer.” Duncan made her comments yesterday at the sentencing hearing of Leeore Batshaw, a 24-year-old who pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. Batshaw was arrested in May 2002, after a computer repairman discovered illegal images on his hard drive. A subsequent police investigation turned up close to 100 images, many of which had been saved, duplicated or copied to disks. Batshaw co-operated fully with police, admitting he’d been looking at child porn for the last four years and expressing a desire to undergo treatment for his apparent addiction. Duncan expressed doubts about Batshaw’s remorse, however, noting it appeared to have more to do with getting caught than with any real sense of empathy with the victims. Duncan told court the Crown has been recommending stiffer sentences in recent cases. “If there is no demand, then there need be no supply,” she said. “And if there is no supply, then children need not continue to be victimized.” In this case, Duncan is seeking a conditional sentence, while Batshaw’s defence counsel has suggested a conditional discharge.’ (2)

In essence Batshaw (3) took his computer to get repaired and the guy doing the repair accidentally discovered nearly a hundred images of child pornography on Batshaw’s computer which dated back at least four years showing that Batshaw had been an active paedophile for quite some time.

The fact that the images saved on Batshaw’s computer included children as young as six years old having sex gives the fact that Batshaw had been doing this around four years a particularly horrific aspect.

That Batshaw was also basically pleading that he not be convicted because ‘it would impact his career’ is a particularly vile piece of jewish chutzpah as he was effectively claiming that ‘these goyische children don’t matter, what really matters is my future career because I am a jew.’

What is perhaps even more surprising – or unsurprising depending on your point of view – is the fact that Batshaw subsequently was given a conditional discharge by the court which meant – in effect – that Batshaw was guilty and had to fulfil certain parole conditions, but he wouldn’t have a criminal record. (4)

This was then subsequently overturned by Manitoba’s Court of Appeal in late June 2004 to be a 12-month conditional sentence meaning that – unlike a conditional discharge – Batshaw would have a permanent criminal record, would be recalled to prison immediately if he breached his parole conditions and upped Batshaw’s sentence to include 200 hours of community service and mandatory sex offender counselling. (5)

Now while I don’t think this is remotely harsh enough of a sentence for Batshaw’s crimes personally; it is clearly far better than what he was originally given.

That jewish (and/or Israeli) influence might have been involved in the disproportionately weak sentence for Batshaw is also suggested that in 2009 – since Batshaw appears to have been rearrested and sent to prison for either new child pornography charges and/or for breaching his parole conditions – Batshaw was given temporary freedom by the Canadian government for no reason whatsoever. (6)

Was that just a simple mistake or was it jewish and/or Israeli influence?

Your guess is as good as mine, but I’d lean more towards the later than the former since lightning might strike one but striking twice in a few years to the same Israeli jew with an apparent addiction to child porn isn’t remotely likely.

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References

(1) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2013/02/case-of-leeore-batshaw.html

(2) Idem.

(3) I assume that ‘Leeore’ is simply a phonetic variant of the common Israeli jewish first name ‘Lior’.

(4) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2013/02/case-of-leeore-batshaw.html

(5) Idem.

(6) Idem.