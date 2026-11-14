Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
7h

Those controlling the injustice systems, from cops to judges, who fail to protect the citizenry from people like this, men AND women (see the endless list of female teachers raping their male students), are 100% culpable and will be dealt with accordingly.

To me, there is NOTHING more evil on this earth than adults violating (physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually) a child's undeveloped, vulnerable person. Among many atrocities, it violates and arrests their capacity to grow into healthy adulthood. This is such an evil world and the evil are in control.

Vigilantism? No problem with it at all.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.