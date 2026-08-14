It is no secret that Islam is on the offensive against the largely secular West with preachers who openly advocate the Islamization of the West and the resultant extermination of the Aryan race being allowed to spread their poison with impunity, (1) while even the mildest criticism of the existing policies lead to both judicial and extra-judicial reprisals from the increasingly anarchic and corrupt occupation governments. (2)

Meanwhile as the demographic situation in Western Europe continues to drastically worsen by the day as we face the twin horsemen of the apocalypse of high non-White birth rates and collapsing White birth rates let alone just the truly Aryan ones.

We also face an ongoing jewish proxy war in the Ukraine (as well as the ongoing war in Israel largely funded by the West) which is diverting large amounts of time and treasure away from solving domestic problems which our anarcho-tyrannic governments now believe are so difficult to resolve they’ve resorted to hiding behind mealy-mouthed excuses made via their PR gurus about ‘activist judges’, ‘the Deep State’/‘the Blob’, ‘unclear legislation’ and ‘human rights’ rather than cut the gordian knot and face up to the problem.

Despite being one of the mortal foes of the Aryan race; Islam has been booming even while Christianity is declining across the board in Western Europe and North America. The reason for this isn’t intellectual – Islam has little real intellectual tradition while Christianity does for example – but rather a matter of sincere belief and unwillingness to compromise about what Muslims believe to be truth.

Muslims are unwilling to compromise an inch concerning the basic tenants of Islam as well as demand that the distinctly illiberal Sharia law be implemented without so much as a peep from most of the liberal-left or Western European governments.

Compare this to the Anglican Church which is in freefall and likely terminal decline after compromising its principles over female priests and now homosexual marriage [aka ‘Living in Love and Faith’] with the other Protestant churches and increasingly the Roman Catholic Church not far behind [aka the ‘Synodality’ that Pope Francis has been pushing for] which has also resulted in a significant and likely permanent decline in attendance.

We can also observe that when Christianity is intolerant and agrees with Islam that homosexuality is a cancer that needs to be criminalized for the sake of the nation; it too is growing. An example of this would be in Uganda where Christianity is openly at war with Islam. (3)

The power of this strength of belief in your faith and intolerance of attacks on it is also found in Europe with many White converts to Islam stating that they found its strong stance on controversial issues and beliefs in its truth to be what attracted them. (4) Interestingly – but perhaps not surprisingly – many of these White converts are actually women. (5)

It is strength and conviction then not compromise that attracts converts to Islam and similarly also to Christianity, but since the only strong universalist faith left in Western Europe and to a lesser extent North America is Islam then it is hardly surprising that it is doing so well.

After all – to paraphrase the American Catholic Archbishop Fulton Sheen – ‘truth is intolerant of error’.

This intolerance of error is what we need, because we as National Socialists have the truth and can prove it. We must never compromise on core doctrines or ideas and instead confidently proclaim the truth of National Socialism to all who will listen and even those who will not.

We are missionaries of the eternal truth that Adolf Hitler began to preach on that cold evening in Munich when he first got up from his seat to speak to the German Workers Party. We are soldiers in service to the revealed scripture of race and nation. We should never shy away from proclaiming the truth to the hungry, the disillusioned, the fallen away and the lost.

We are political soldiers: first, last and always.

That doesn’t mean however that change isn’t necessary: it is. Change and evolution is baked into the very core of National Socialism in the story of Adolf Hitler’s political evolution from starving artist to political messiah as well as how much he learnt and applied that learning along his road to ultimate victory.

What that doesn’t mean – as the success of Islam teaches us – is compromising our ideas. National Socialism will always be centred on race and being in essence applied biology. We will never compromise with the jews and their lies. We will always put our lives second to those of our race and nation.

But what it does mean is that National Socialists must embody National Socialism in their lives. You must burn the degeneracy out of yourself before you tell others to do the same.

Flush your stash of weed down the toilet and go cold turkey. Your body belongs to your nation as much as to you so to pollute it with mind-altering substances is a sin.

Do not attend your ‘gay’ brother’s homosexual marriage despite your mother’s pleading. Instead tell your brother that he is a degenerate and mentally ill then cut off all contact until he comes to his senses. Homosexuality is a mental illness and only contributes to normalizing paedophilia: why would you want to be around let alone support such evil?

Get rid of that on and off again situationship with that Mexican chick in college and instead go find a White woman to date and if you find that hard then work on yourself. Miscegenation is racial treason: you know better.

Go to the gym for heaven’s sake. If you are regularly chomping down waffles at IHOP then you need to get some self-respect and remember that your physical habits reflect your mental state. Your body is a temple don’t defile it with junk.

Yes, all these are genuine examples that I have been privately asked to help aspiring National Socialists with over the years and in truth all of the individuals who have requested advice and assistance deserve kindness because they are genuinely struggling, but in order to be kind we must be strong and firm not weak and flimsy.

There is no compromise with the truth. Your personal life must reflect National Socialism’s principles and if it does not you should be working towards that. Nobody is perfect and we all have our own unique struggles, but that is no excuse for not excising the cancer and just letting it fester.

When we do not live up to our professed ideals then we open ourselves up to being subverted via blackmail by the increasingly tyrannical enforcers of the occupation governments and also to ridicule by our enemies.

Don’t be naïve. They are coming for you and if you give them an opening, they will use it.

Remember that you as National Socialists are ambassadors of truth and you must both act and look like it.

Be fit and healthy, dress well and appropriately and modify your presentation of the truth of National Socialism to fit your audience. If you are at a 4th July barbeque then dress smart casual, if you are going hunting with your friends then dress as a hunter and if you are out and about then look good, smell good and be the best ambassador of the truth you can be.

Do not be afraid of sacrificing friends and relatives in the service of the truth, because while they may reject you now. They may well be brought to a realization of the truth by your steadfast refusal to compromise and as such will thank you for your steadfastness and persistence.

This is what Islam has learned to do and has continued to do so well. We must be men and women ‘as hard as Krupp steel’ – as Adolf Hitler famously wrote – but we must also be men and women whom other aspire to be and who are unafraid to share the truth of National Socialism with the tens of millions of Europeans who thirst for truth and for a Europa reborn.

Here we stand, we can do no other.

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References

(1) For example: https://www.arabnews.com/node/2229216/world ;

(2) For example: https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/austrian-authorities-raid-neo-nazi-bikers-seize-arsenal-of-arms-drugs/; https://www.kpbs.org/news/race-social-justice/2023/04/27/san-diego-neo-nazi-arrested-after-antisemitic-incident-at-anne-frank-house-sources-say

(3) https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/22/uganda-passes-tough-antigay-law-bans-identification-as-lgbtq ; https://servantsofgrace.org/the-growth-of-christianity-in-uganda/ ; https://www.hudson.org/human-rights/african-christian-converts-face-increasing-violence-in-uganda-and-beyond

(4) https://www2.cbn.com/article/religion/why-are-so-many-westerners-converting-islam ; https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/i-m-a-middleaged-white-scottish-man-who-converted-to-islam-without-ever-meeting-a-muslim-this-is-how-a6862936.html

(5) https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-12075931 ; https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/oct/11/islam-converts-british-women-prejudice ; https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1343954/100-000-Islam-converts-living-UK-White-women-keen-embrace-Muslim-faith.html ; https://www.newsweek.com/i-am-white-western-womani-converted-christianity-islam-1515893