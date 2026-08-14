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Richard88Wagner's avatar
Richard88Wagner
3h

Have you looked into that quote by the Führer yet, where he allegedly said to Carl Jacob Burckhardt, League of Nations Commissioner, on the 11th of August 1939 at the Berghof, Germany (he seems to have actually met him on this day at that place): "Everything I undertake is directed against the Russians. If the West is too stupid and blind to grasp this, then I shall be compelled to come to an agreement with the Russians, beat the West and then after their defeat turn against the Soviet Union with all my forces. I need the Ukraine so that they can't starve us out, as happened in the last war."

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110th's avatar
110th
5h

Really? "Flush your stash of weed down the toilet and go cold turkey. Your body belongs to your nation as much as to you so to pollute it with mind-altering substances is a sin."? Sorry but my body belongs to myself and that which I choose to expend on family and friends. The term "nation" is one of "the jew"s best ways to separate so to foment warfare. Few can see beyond the machinations "the jew" has inculcated by deception and murder.

I find it telling you gloss right over the most damaging addiction Humanity has yet to even admit to THAT TAKES OUR BODIES, OUR TIME, OUR SKILLS AND FEEDS "THE JEW" AS THIS WAY OF LIFE ROBS US OF OUR VERY LIFE FORCE AND IS NOT REQUIRED! “Money is the universal, self-constituted value of all things. Hence it has robbed the whole world... of its proper value. Money is the alienated essence of man's labour and life, and this alien essence dominates him as he worships it.”―Karl Marx, On the Jewish Question

"Capitalist production, therefore, develops technology, and the combining together of various processes into a social whole, only by sapping the original sources of wealth, the soil and the laborer." Karl Marx

With this you believe pot is an issue? The addiction that is eternal childhood shown by the existence of and toleration of omnipotent parens patriae JUST AS DADDY AND MOMMY WERE YOUR GODS WHEN YOU ALL WERE CHRONOLOGICAL CHILDREN shows a lack of having grown up. No Adult vision is possible for the eternal child so commerce is believed to be both inert and necessary. The use of money is the addiction you should be against not a weed?

I tread the path of the subsistence farmer because “The farmer was and remains the stumbling block to socialist (EVEN NATIONAL SOCIALISM) experiments everywhere.Since he raises his own food and tends to live in his own house, he is less “controllable” than say,the urban dweller.” ― Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn, Leftism Revisited: from de Sade and Marx to Hitler and Pol Pot

My Lifestyle is Adult as most all I know are herd animals who refuse to deal with our full reality. When one chooses to ignore the totality of facts on the ground (all who comprise the jew must be eradicated. We must abandon all commerce and realize all who claim authority are Capitol criminal outlaws) then things like pot and other minutia become the focus. I grow pot and use it. I'm 70 and am in better shape than anyone I know even close to my age. This is because of my Lifestyle only. Tell me why I am "polluting" myself. Be specific, be logical. Pot is a great way for an Adult to relax and to aid in dealing with the insanity all, and I mean all demand be our reality.

"Do not attend your ‘gay’ brother’s homosexual marriage despite your mother’s pleading. Instead tell your brother that he is a degenerate and mentally ill then cut off all contact until he comes to his senses."?

I've delved into homo and lesbian sexuality as friends over time have admitted to being such. I agree neither is "normal" and I simply cannot fathom any sexual attraction to my gender. Its rather stomach turning. Though what the herd believe to be normal; commerce, is FAR worse than homosexuality. Even in your face homosexuality. ASSuming homos and others are as quiet and reserved as "normal" folks are in not displaying sexuality in public what are you basing your "opinion" on? Your own deep study or your disgust? Are you conflating those who openly display with those who do not? Do you have any room for the fact that perhaps complication you refuse to acknowledge might be what drives some homosexuality? There is more biological causation with this than most want to admit. I've found more than most CAN admit to.

"Go to the gym for heaven’s sake. If you are regularly chomping down waffles at IHOP then you need to get some self-respect and remember that your physical habits reflect your mental state. Your body is a temple don’t defile it with junk."?

Gym who? Going to a gym shows a commercial life, a sedentary life not an Adult one! For the sake of reality I work harder (though much shorter hours) just upkeeping my body, home and animals than one expends at "Gym"! The Adult has 0 interest in picking up weight that does not produce what is required to live.

When you're cutting, splitting and stacking 6 cords of wood a year, tend a 60 by 110 foot garden and take care of over an acre of lawn and are doing all your own repairs, building and fabrication then what a Gym is becomes clear. Dealing with LIFE is the exercise Adults engage in where the herd; having been castrated* by commerce, become the soft and doughy "excrements of animals**" commerce MUST produce. This because commerce cannot Live among healthy and thinking Adults! Only eternally dependent and spoiled (relative to Adulthood) eternal children.

Is it time to begin to deal with the core of literal Living evil on Earth YET?

*We have castrated society through fear and intimidation. Its manhood exists only in combination with a feminine outward appearance. Being so neutered, the populace has become docile and easily ruled. As all geldings in nature, their thoughts are not involved with the concerns of the future and their posterity, but only with the present toil and the next meal. Harold Wallace Rosenthal

**"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812

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