Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Shrinking Violet's avatar
Shrinking Violet
6d

typical.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
6d

jews defrauding and stealing from goyim.

the same old story ever since the beginning of time...

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