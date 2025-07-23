Continuing on with my article series highlighting jewish behaviour; I’d like the highlight a case from 2017 in London where a jew afflicted with paranoid schizophrenia – notably jews are far more prone to schizophrenia than non-jews – (1) murdered his mother and sister.

The ‘Times of Israel’ wrote about these murders in 2020 as follows:

‘A 29-year old London man has admitted he killed his mother and sister at their home in Golders Green in 2017. Joshua Cohen was sent to Broadmoor hospital after Louise Cohen, 64, and Hannah Cohen, 33, were found stabbed to death. Joshua Cohen, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, the Guardian reported. However after his mental health improved, he entered a plea of guilty for the manslaughter of the women, by reasons of diminished responsibility. He denied their murders. The millionaire Cohen family owned Beigel Bake, a popular bakery in east London’s Brick Lane. The Old Bailey court previously heard that Joshua Cohen worked at the bakery but left after “issues” with the customers. The co-founder of the bakery, Asher Cohen, passed away in 2016, and a few weeks prior to the killing, the executors of his will revealed that he had excluded his son Joshua from it, the Daily Telegraph reported. Joshua Cohen’s older brothers Nathan and Daniel were named as directors of the company.’ (2)

The interesting here is not a jew going nuts and murdering a good portion of his family – as usual it is the women and/or children who were murdered presumably because they were relatively helpless – (3) but rather that it appears to actually be a classic premeditated murder of Cohen’s mother and sister after Cohen was cut out of his late father Asher’s will and unable to take his share in the family bakery business ‘Beigel Bake’ in Brick Lane.

Cohen then gets out of the consequences of his actions by claiming his paranoid schizophrenia was involved in why he murdered his mother and sister in cold blood.

The reason we can point to it being this way – rather than the case of a ‘paranoid schizophrenic randomly goes nuts’ – is the short period of time between the death of Asher Cohen and the murder of his wife and daughter (Cohen’s mother and sister) that is just about enough time for the coroner’s report to be given/the doctor’s cause of the death accepted, the funeral to be held and the contents of the will read.

Put another way Cohen found out about his being cut out of his father’s will and then soon after goes and murders his mother and sister who he appears to have blamed for this situation occurring.

Does that sound like a ‘paranoid schizophrenic randomly goes nuts’?

No: it sounds like cold-blooded murder with malice aforethought, but Cohen has gotten out of some of the consequences by weaponizing his mental health diagnosis against the criminal justice system.

References

