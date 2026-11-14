Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
6h

Fantastic piece Karl. Thank you.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
6h

they will always tell you what was done to them but never why...

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