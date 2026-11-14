One of the most important events in Irish history is the Anglo-Norman invasion of Ireland in 1169 led by Richard de Clare, 2nd Earl of Pembroke. This assault by the Norman overlords of the newly conquered England from Wales is the first event in the English colonization of Ireland and the bloody history of the wars between the Irish and the English as well as the Scottish and Welsh over the rulership of the Emerald Isle.

The interesting thing about Richard de Clare’s (aka ‘Strongbow’) invasion of Ireland in 1169 is that – like the Norman invasion of England in 1066 – it was financed by jews and while we can reasonably infer this in the case of William the Conqueror’s invasion of England from Normandy in 1066. (1) We know this for certain in the case of Richard de Clare’s Anglo-Norman invasion of Ireland in 1169.

Since to quote Louis Hyman:

‘In the third quarter of the twelfth century, a Jew of England advanced money to Anglo-Norman adventurers from the Welsh Marches who landed in Ireland in 1169. It happened that Dermot MacMurrough, deposed king of Leinster, sought aid in his struggle with Roderic O’Connor, the High King, and in 1168 fled to Henry II of England. While welcoming Dermot ‘into the bosom of his grace and benevolence’, Henry gave him no help save letters patent empowering his barons to assist him in the recovery of his lost possessions and, on the strength of these, Dermot made a pact in Bristol with Richard, Earl of Striguil and Pembroke, commonly known as Strongbow. While the earl was still hesitating, judging it prudent to defer the Irish adventure until he had first obtained the king’s plainer permission, Dermot succeeded in recruiting the half-brothers, Roberts Fitz Stephen and Maurice Fitz Gerald, who landed near Wexford (the one on 1 May 1169, the other immediately afterwards). They had turned for aid to Josce, a Jew of Gloucester, who underwrote the military adventure and was subsequently fined £5 by the Sheriff of his county for lending money ‘to those who against the King’s prohibition went over to Ireland.’’ (2)

Now despite Hyman trying to spin Josce of Gloucester’s involvement in financing Richard de Clare’s invasion of Ireland as if he was ‘just a financier’. Josce was in fact – to quote Cecil Roth - an ‘outstanding Anglo-Jewish financier of the period’ who ‘advanced money to Strongbow at the time of his raid on Ireland’. (3)

What is not factored into Hyman or Roth’s analysis – although Hyman mentions it but presumably deliberately doesn’t connect it to Josce’s lending Richard de Clare the money needed to launch an invasion of Ireland – is that jews had been trying to gain formal legal rights to reside in Ireland since at least 1079 – thirteen years after they had arrived in England and begun financially enslaving the Anglo-Saxons – (4) since in 1079 – according to the ‘Annals of Inisfallen’ – ‘five jews came over the sea with gifts to Tairdelbach and they were sent back again over sea.’ (5)

Hyman then adds by way of explanation that:

‘It is fair to assume that the five Jews, from England or Normandy perhaps, were a delegation that pleaded to secure for their co-religionists the right of entry. Tairdelbach is the Irish name of Turlough O’Brien (1009-1086), King of Munster and grandson of Brian Borumha, High King of Ireland.’ (6)

In essence what Hyman is saying here without explicitly saying it – remember being a jewish historian Hyman is trying to put the best possible spin on the behaviour of his people as well as cast them as innocent and eternal victims of ‘non-jewish bigotry and prejudice’ – is that five jews travelled – probably from England although as Hyman notes Normandy is also an outside possibility – to Ireland and tried to bribe King Turlough O’Brien of Munster into giving them permission to settle in his territory and presumably to begin acting as moneylenders to O’Brien, his subjects and also the people of Ireland more generally.

O’Brien then promptly (and quite rightly) sent them away with a flea in their ear having refused them permission to reside in his kingdom and begin engaging in usury – which remember jews invented – (7) to profit from the normal fortunes and misfortunes of the Irish people.

If viewed in the context that the jews were engaging usury against the Anglo-Saxons – as well as beginning to do so against the Scottish and Welsh – as Norman control began to be accepted and normalized across England in the years after 1066. Then it casts a very different light from Hyman’s implicit styling of the jews ‘just wanting to settle in Ireland’ as effective innocent happenstance and suggests that their real intention was to bribe the kings of Ireland to allow them entry and then begin to take control of Ireland and its people via the use of moneylending as they had begun to do in England, Wales and Scotland at this time.

If we further add in the context that the long reign of Henry II – which occurred right at the end of the period known as ‘The Anarchy’ in English history (basically a long civil war between two rival claimants to the English throne; the Empress Maud and King Stephen) – was a time of ascending jewish power with Henry II not just confirming the rights and protections of the jews that had previously been granted, but also extending them to allow jews to govern their own affairs in accordance to the Talmud. (8)

Indeed, during Henry II’s reign the jews in England became exceptionally powerful via money lending (9) with Henry himself borrowing heavily from them (10) along with many of his subjects including the nobility and the Catholic church in England. (11) It also worth noting that feeding into this we know that Gloucester was but one of several ‘jewish nuclei’ in Britain (12) and that during Henry II’s reign the wealthiest man in Britain was not the king but rather Aaron of Lincoln - the leading jewish financier in England – who died in 1185. (13)

Additional context is further provided by the fact that Henry II’s son – Richard I (better known as ‘Richard the Lionheart’) – also further enslaved the people of England to the jews to fund his famous Crusade against Saladin in the Holy Land, (14) while his much-maligned (somewhat justly, somewhat unjustly) brother King John had an ‘on again, off again’ relationship with jewish moneylenders (15) eventually leading to the famous signing of Magna Carta that was explicitly aimed stopping English kings – such as Richard I and John – forcing their subjects (noble, peasant and yeoman alike) to take out very high interest (i.e., usurious) loans from jewish moneylenders to pay the king exorbitant taxes in order to fund the crown’s spending. (16)

That this was the case is easily shown in that during the coronation of Richard I on 3rd September 1189 the commons and nobles of England rose almost as one against the jews because of their usurious exactions against them before being put down by Richard I’s forces with the chronicler Roger of Howden writing that:

‘While the king was seated at table, the chief men of the Jews came to offer presents to him, but as they had been forbidden the day before to come to the king’s court on the day of the coronation, the common people, with scornful eye and insatiable heart, rushed upon the Jews and stripped them, and then scourging them, cast them forth out of the king’s hall. Among these was Benedict, a Jew of York, who, after having been so maltreated and wounded by the Christians that his life was despaired of, was baptised by William, prior of the Church of Saint Mary at York, in the Church of the Innocents, and was named William, and thus escaped the peril of death and the hands of the persecutors. The citizens of London, on hearing of this, attacked the Jews in the city and burned their houses; but by the kindness of their Christian friends, some few made their escape. On the day after the coronation, the King sent his servants, and caused those offenders to be arrested who had set fire to the city; not for the sake of the Jews, but on account of the houses and property of the Christians they had burnt and plundered, and he ordered some of them to be hanged.’ (17)

This popular anti-jewish rising also spread to the important city of York – one of Roth’s ‘jewish nuclei’ – in 1190 leading to the famous massacre of the jews in Clifford’s Tower in the city explicitly because the jews had been engaging in usurious exacts against the citizens of York and the residents of the country thereabouts for decades at that point. (18)

Thus we can see from adding in the historical context of what was going on in Henry II’s England in 1168-1169 that Josce’s funding of Richard de Clare’s invasion of Ireland in 1169 was no accident and that Josce was simply using the opportunity provided by Dermot MacMurrough’s flight to England 1168 and Henry II’s vague but official offer of support – which Richard de Clare himself was clearly unsure of and was the reason why Josce was subsequently fined £5 by the High Sheriff of the Gloucestershire Gilbert Pypard because Henry II had not actually meant to facilitate an invasion of Ireland but Josce had made it happen regardless of what Henry II actually wanted – in order to force the Irish kings to allow jews to settle in Ireland and begin doing to the Irish what they had been doing to the English for a century at that point.

Further evidence that this is true is that after Richard de Clare’s invasion of Ireland and capture of Dublin; we know jews settled in and around Dublin and that these jews were primarily engaged in moneylending to the Anglo-Norman settlers and the Irish. (19)

In other words: the real architect behind the Anglo-Norman invasion of Ireland was not Richard de Clare (aka ‘Strongbow’) but rather the prominent jewish financier Josce of Gloucester and Josce’s motivation was simple.

He wanted to expand the moneylending operations of the jews from England, Scotland and Wales to Ireland after the jewish attempt to do so by bribery had failed in 1079.

It is that simple.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/william-the-conqueror-and-the-jews

(2) Louis Hyman, 1972, ‘The Jews of Ireland from Earliest Times to the Year 1910’, 1st Edition, Israel Universities Press: Jerusalem, p. 4

(3) Cecil Roth, 1941, ‘A History of the Jews in England’, 1st Edition, Clarendon Press: Oxford, p. 14, n. 3. Interestingly despite having done business in and having strong connections to Bristol; Josce doesn’t appear in Judith Samuel, 1997, ‘Jews in Bristol: The History of the Jewish Community in Bristol from the Middle Ages to the Present Day’, 1st Edition, Redcliffe: Bristol

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/william-the-conqueror-and-the-jews

(5) Quoted in Hyman, Op. Cit., p. 3

(6) Idem.

(7) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-origins-of-usury

(8) Roth, Op. Cit., p. 10

(9) Ibid., pp. 10-11

(10) Ibid., p. 14

(11) Ibid., p. 109

(12) Ibid., p. 11

(13) Ibid., p. 15

(14) On Richard I’s further enslavement of the English to jewish moneylenders please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/richard-the-lionheart-and-the-jews

(15) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/eustace-the-monk-philip-augustus

(16) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-anti-semitic-origins-of-magna

(17) Roger of Howden, Gesta Regis Ricardi (Trans. Henry Riley)

(18) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-the-1190-massacre

(19) Hyman, Op. Cit., pp. 3-4