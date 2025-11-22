Recently President Donald Trump has been completely embarrassed once again by his ongoing slew of pardons for convicted jewish criminals (1) that has largely been based on the say so of his jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner – who seems to be the eminence gris (or the jew behind the curtain) of the Trump administration – (2) with the re-arrest of a convicted jewish drug lord – whose drug empire was primarily related to cannabis/marijuana distribution (3) [the drive for legalisation as well as the creation of companies selling the new ‘legal highs’ are also profoundly jewish] (4) – Jonathan Braun – who was (and is) a practising Orthodox jew – (5) who Trump pardoned in 2021 has been convicted of a rash of new crimes. (6)

It is worth remembering what Braun was originally indicted and then convicted for in 2010 and on this we can quote Michael Kaminer writing in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ in June 2010:

‘Bail was denied Thursday for Jonathan Braun, the 27-year-old Staten Island boychik accused of smuggling more than 100,000 kilos of marijuana from Canada into the U.S. — all while living with his Orthodox parents and a 90-year-old grandparent on quiet Buchanan Avenue in Staten Island, according to the New York Daily News. “Before Thursday’s bail hearing, defense lawyer Ross Kramer handed a black yarmulke for Braun to a deputy U.S. marshal, who checked it for contraband,” the News wrote. Braun’s high-powered attorney, Gerald Shargel, told Brooklyn Magistrate Viktor Pohorelsky his client has “lived with his parents his entire life. His roots are deeply placed in Staten Island.” Maybe too deep; prosecutors also claim Braun used his cell phone store to launder millions of dollars in drug money and encrypted BlackBerry phones to evade surveillance, the News said. During a raid on his house last week, feds uncovered $30,000 in cash, 16 cell phones and records of drug transactions, according to the article, which also states that Braun had ties with gang members. The allegations shocked neighbors, however, who called Braun “a nice young man.” But apparently he wasn’t so nice. He allegedly flew out to the West Coast last year after marijuana was stolen from his stash house there, and whipped a worker with a belt for failing to prevent the theft, the News reported.’ (7)

So put another way: Braun was – and apparently still is if you believe the local jewish population – a ‘nice jewish boy’ who was smuggling ‘more than 100,000 kilos’ of cannabis/marijuana, whipping a stash house worker with a belt and laundering millions of dollars in cash. It is also worth pointing out here that jews – especially Israeli jews as well as Israel’s famous Mossad – have long been known to closely work with the drug cartels in Latin America. (8)

Thus, Braun is almost certainly another cog in the ongoing and significant jewish involvement with international drug smuggling – specifically within and from Latin America – but also in turn – because of this connection – may well also be involved – directly or indirectly – with Israeli intelligence and/or the Mossad.

But what has Braun been up to since he was sprung from prison by President Trump in 2021?

Well - as Anthony Blair explains in his article for the ‘New York Post’ on 11th November 2025 – apparently this ‘nice jewish boy’ has been engaging in more extremely stereotypical jewish behaviour writing how:

‘A Long Island drug dealer sprung from prison by President Trump has now been convicted of sexually abusing his kids’ nanny and threatening a congregant at his synagogue. Jonathan Braun, 41, landed a 27-month sentence in Brooklyn federal court Monday for violating the terms of his 2021 presidential pardon with fresh crimes. The Nassau County convict entered the bedroom of his children’s live-in nanny, put her in a headlock and groped her breasts while he masturbated in February, the New York Times reported. Braun’s victim, who dialed in to Monday’s sentencing hearing by phone, asked prosecutors to read her victim impact statement in court for her. The nanny wrote she “endured deep emotional trauma” that left her “with lasting trust issues” and added that she was “grateful that justice had been served.” Her disturbing assault was just one of a string of violent incidents Braun has been accused of since his release on the final day of Trump’s first term in the White House after serving three years of his 10-year sentence. Braun was first busted in 2010 for orchestrating a major cannabis distribution ring, smuggling millions of dollars worth of weed from Canada to New York. He scored a plea deal in the case and landed behind bars until his pardon by Trump. The convicted drug dealer, who took a picture with Trump at one of his Florida golf courses in 2022, then was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly slugging his wife and 75-year-old father-in-law, court records show. Then the month after molesting his nanny, Braun allegedly punched a man during an argument at a Shabbat dinner at his Long Island home before shoving the victim’s 3-year-old son to the ground, “causing a red mark on his back and substantial pain,” according to a criminal complaint. The convicted marijuana distributor — whose family has ties to Trump ally Charles Kushner — also attacked a congregant praying at a synagogue and assaulted a hospital nurse in separate incidents in recent months, prosecutors said. “Do you know who I am? Do you know what I could have done to you?” Braun allegedly told the fellow worshipper, Edward Miller, after grabbing his arm and getting in his face, the Times reported. Braun was “freaking out all over the place,” Miller said, adding how the confrontation had started after he asked him to be quiet. Braun also headed shady finance firms that charged sky-high interest rates on small business loans — sometimes as high as 1,000% — often bullying or threatening customers with physical violence to collect on their debts, according to state authorities. Prosecutors had sought a five-year sentence over Braun’s recent “brazen and violent conduct,” which they said had “caused fear and terror in his victims” and proved he was still a “serious danger to the community,” the Times reported. “This defendant has had many, many chances,” Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar said in court. Braun’s recent meltdowns were caused by his use of hallucinogenic drugs, his federal public defender, Kathryn Wozencroft, said Monday.’ (9)

So in summary then Braun is a convicted drug lord who was pardoned by Trump in 2021 – and Trump also subsequently took a photo with Braun on a golf course in 2022 – and then promptly sexually assaulted his children’s nanny, physically attacked a three year old child after slugging his father in the face (a fellow jew no less) plus his wife and her father in separate incidents, set up a loan sharking business and then engaged in mafia-style debt collection with threats of violence/murder performed ‘by his connections’ (probably the previously mentioned Latin American drug cartels).

Then when Braun is caught by the authorities, he promptly blames all of the above on the fact that he has allegedly been doing mushrooms/LSD with the implication that it ‘isn’t his fault’.

I couldn’t have crafted a more perfect microcosm of how anti-Semitism is generated in practice and how jews believe – and then claim – that anti-Semitism is irrational despite the fact that it is clearly generated by jewish behaviour if I tried.

