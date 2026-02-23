Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1d

That must be those Judeo-Christian values I keep hearing about

Reply
Share
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
1d

This is exactly why so many jews purposely become 'Christian' church ministers, politicians, sweet shop owners, scout masters, primary school teachers and soccer coaches and so on.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture