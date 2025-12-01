Taking a break from jewish child molesters – yes even I get a little wrung out by reading stories of jews repeatedly raping babies and toddlers then getting minimal if any punishment from the authorities – we have the twin cases – once again – of a jewish husband and wife duo who ran a chain of massage parlours that were in fact houses of prostitution in and around Buffalo Heights, Illinois till they were rumbled by a police sting in 2000.

Describing this Ruth Silverman writes in ‘The Daily Herald’ for 25th November 2000 that:

‘Members of the Jewish community were shocked Friday that a former temple clergy member and his wife have been charged in connection with a prostitution ring. Gordon Joel Gordon, at one time the cantor at Congregation Shirat Emet in Buffalo Grove, a now-defunct synagogue, was charged with keeping a house of prostitution after Cook County Sheriff’s police Tuesday raided three massage parlors operated out of private apartments in the suburbs. His wife, Alison Ginsberg, was charged with prostitution and keeping a house of prostitution. Gordon scheduled appointments at all three locations, sheriff’s spokeswoman Penny Mateck said Friday. “The last time I saw them was when I sang at their wedding in late August,” said Cantor Roger Weissberg, of Congregation Beth Judea in Long Grove. “I simply can’t believe that they could have been involved in all this.” Voicing similar disbelief was Cantor Eric Wasser of Wilmette, who serves as president of the Midwest Region of the Cantors Assembly, the governing body of about 70 cantors in the Midwest.’ (1)

While the ‘Chicago Sun Times’ confirmed on the same date that:

‘A former Jewish temple clergy member and his wife have been charged in connection with a prostitution ring. Gordon Joel Gordon, who was at one time the cantor at Congregation Shirat Emet in Buffalo Grove, a now-defunct synagogue, was charged with being a keeper of a house of prostitution after Cook County sheriff’s police Tuesday raided three massage parlors operated out of private apartments in the suburbs. His wife, Alison Ginsberg, was charged with prostitution and being a keeper of a house of prostitution.’ (2)

More detail was again provided by Ruth Silverman in ‘The Daily Herald’ two days later on 27th December 2000 where she wrote that:

‘A prostitution case against a former cantor in a Buffalo Grove synagogue, who is accused of having a dark side behind a magnificent singing voice, has been continued until Feb. 27. Joel Gordon, 52, remains free on bail on a charge of keeping a house of prostitution in connection with a November raid on three massage parlors by Cook County Sheriff’s police. The case against Gordon’s wife, Alison Ginsberg, 23, who was charged with prostitution and keeping a house of prostitution following the 10-week undercover investigation also was continued until Feb. 27 to give the defense more time to review the evidence investigators have compiled. Both Gordon and Ginsberg appeared Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in 4th District Circuit Court in Maywood but no further details of the allegations were revealed by prosecutors. Neither the couple nor their attorney, Robert A. Demeo of Oak Brook, would comment on the case. The couple was arrested along with four other people Nov. 21 during three simultaneous raids at Golden Touch Massage parlors. The businesses operated out of two apartment complexes in unincorporated areas near Glenview and another in an unincorporated area near Des Plaines. Two other women, who were not on any of the premises, also were charged with prostitution as a result of the investigation. Police said the business featured massages performed by nude women and the female employees at all three places offered sexual acts for money. A female police officer was told by the business owner she could make between $600 and $1,100 per day but that the activities were “illegal,” according to a sheriff’s police statement at the time. Gordon scheduled appointments for all three locations, police said. The news shocked many in the Jewish community, who had known Gordon for several years. He had built a new synagogue, Congregation Shirat Emet in Buffalo Grove, around him. Before becoming the spiritual leader of Shirat Emet, Gordon had served as cantor of Temple Chai in Long Grove for nearly 15 years. An enrapturing voice and musical talent, were among the reasons his leadership was sought for the new congregation, according to one of the founding members. Cantors interpret the liturgy in song. The congregation grew from about 60 families since its founding about six years ago to nearly 300 families. But the membership began to unravel during the past year or so and Shirat closed last fall. “For the first two or three years everything was great,” said Howard Peritz, a Lincolnshire attorney and founding member of Shirat, who attended Tuesday’s hearing. “We had heard rumors for years - rumors about sexual activity on the part of the cantor. We didn’t believe them,” Peritz said. “Now, you’ve got to wonder how many of them are true.” Sheriffs police said the suburban prostitution operation was advertised on the Internet. Business records were seized and the amount of information compiled by police during the investigation was substantial, prompting Demeo to ask for the continuance to review the material.’ (3)

We can thus see that in essence Gordon and Ginsburg were running a prostitution ring out of massage parlours in and around Buffalo Hills, Illinois that was staffed by basically recruiting prostitutes by offering exorbitant salaries of between circa $10,000 to $20,000 a month.

Apparently, the jewish community also had some idea what was going on since Peritz’s testimony to this effect is quoted by Silverman in ‘The Daily Herald’ on 27th December as well as in JTA’s syndicated article of 5th January 2001, which reads:

‘Howard Peritz, another lawyer and one of the original members of Shirat Emet, said of Gordon: “He changed from the person we had all known. He was quick to fly off the handle, and rumors about inappropriate behavior were around for years. We now realize that in starting a congregation around a man, we were canonizing him.”’ (4)

Despite originally pleading not guilty in late 2000/early 2001; Gordon and Ginsburg subsequently changed their plea guilty when confronted with the scale of evidence against them. (5)

Magically however they were both given extremely light sentences as Ruth Silverman also tells us in her syndicated article for JTA on 20th March 2001:

‘G. Joel Gordon and Alison Ginsberg each received six months of court supervision and a fine of $200 for the crime after their pleas on Tuesday.’ (6)

Indeed, after running a small prostitution empire Gordon and Ginsberg had swanned off to Henderson, Nevada where Gordon took up the role of cantor at Valley Outreach Synagogue where he seems to have stayed with his wife Alison (7) until 2005. (8)

He next pops up as ‘Peter Gordon’ in 2012 as the cantor of Beth Emunah Messianic Synagogue in Agoura Hills, California, which is just north of Malibu although it is uncertain if Alison Ginsberg is still with or married to him or not. (9)

We then lose track of Gordon and Ginsberg from there, but it just goes to show you jewish criminality as well as jewish privilege in action.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2001/03/case-of-cantor-joel-gordon.html

(2) Idem.

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.

(6) Idem.

(7) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2013/01/case-of-alison-r-ginsberg.html

(8) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2001/03/case-of-cantor-joel-gordon.html

(9) Idem.