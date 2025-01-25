I still remember in 2012 when the iconic figure in British children’s entertainment in the 1970s to 1990s named Jimmy Savile was exposed as a serial child molester because it was a deep shock to many who had fond memories of ‘Jim'll Fix It’ only to discover they’d loved and idolized a demon in human form.

This was made far, far worse by the fact that Saville’s serial raping of children – often in hospitals - was an open secret in many establishment circles which has become more and more apparent as time has gone on with many figures ducking for cover at the mere mention of Savile and his penchant for kiddy fiddling.

However, as Kit Klarenberg explains – albeit in overly bombastic language – the extent of establishment culpability is both vast and deep:

‘In October 2012, a documentary exposed how veteran British media personality Jimmy Savile sexually abused vulnerable, underage girls throughout his lifetime. This led to an eruption of reports of abuse, spanning decades, and official inquiries into multiple institutions to which Savile was linked. Today, the full extent of his crimes, and the total number of his victims, is unknown. It has nonetheless been confirmed that the BBC, NHS, British police, and many journalists had full knowledge of his pedophilic and necrophilic perversions well before his death. Along the way, there were multiple “missed opportunities” to stop Savile’s industrial scale sex crimes. Most substantively, in 2007, police made contact with a number of women who had come forward to testify they were assaulted and raped by Savile, leading to the star being grilled by police about the allegations. That investigation was however shut down, and never publicly acknowledged. Details of how the probe was torpedoed didn’t emerge until much later, implicating both investigating officers and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The CPS was at that time led by Keir Starmer, now His Majesty’s Prime Minister. As previously documented by The Grayzone, Britain’s new premier has a deep, long-running relationship with London’s national security establishment and security and intelligence apparatus, as well as the elite Trilateral Commission. He helmed the CPS when the Service protected MI5 and MI6 spooks from prosecution for torture, and connived to sustain a bogus rape case against Julian Assange. The CPS destroyed key emails related to this subterfuge, which served to keep the WikiLeaks founder holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy while facing extradition to Sweden, when prosecutors in both countries knew the charges had no substance. During this time, the Service also shredded all records of Starmer’s four trips to Washington DC. It may be no coincidence that every file held on Savile by the CPS also disappeared in breach of basic protocol. To say the least, Starmer has clear, grave questions to answer about what he knew about Savile’s crimes, and the role he and his then-agency played in insulating the serial pedophile and necrophiliac from justice. The same British media that has fueled Starmer’s ambitions has aggressively shielded him from critical scrutiny on the matter.’ (1)

You get the point.

Now aside from the direct connection to ‘Sir’ Keir Stamer – then head of the CPS – and his jewish wife who are both very much fully paid-up members of Britain jewish-dominated elite and the country’s Israel Lobby. (2)

Savile’s connection to Israel, the Israel Lobby and the jews runs extremely deep after all Saville happily described himself as:

‘The most Jewish Catholic you will ever meet.’ (3)

This was no idle boast either since Savile was extremely pro-Israel and met Israeli Presidents and other senior politicians on multiple occasions during his several trips to Israel that were paid for by pro-Israel jewish foundations such as the ‘Friends of Israel Educational Trust’. (4)

Indeed, he even interrupted an Israeli cabinet meeting in 1975 to scold these senior Israeli political figures for ‘not being jewish enough’ because they had agreed to retreat from the Sinai Peninsula as part of the peace deal following the Six Day War. (5)

Indeed, his jewish friend and senior pro-Israel figure in the UK John Levy recalled in 2011 before the knowledge of his serial rape of children came out that:

‘He (Savile) had many close Jewish friends, he was a real philosemite.’ (6)

This is born out by the fact that Savile actively fund-raised for many jewish charities such as the Women's International Zionist Organization, the British Friends of the Laniado Hospital in Netanya and Norwood (a jewish children’s charity). (7)

Even in the years after Savile’s crimes were exposed to the world JTA felt compelled to admit that he ‘was a staunch supporter of Israel and British Jews.’ (8)

Predictably immediately after Savile’s serial child rape was exposed jews scrambled to put as much distance as possible between themselves and Savile with Paul Alster desperately claiming in a 2012 opinion piece for the ‘Times of Israel’ that:

‘Jimmy Savile was clearly a very complex and manipulative man with a very murky private life, a sordid character who masked his penchant for young girls by setting up a series of high profile and hugely successful charities around Britain that raised tens of millions of pounds for children’s causes, (most notably the Stoke Mandeville Children’s Hospital), successfully deflecting attention away from any meaningful questions about his personal behaviour. For most of his life he lived in north Leeds, the area of the north of England city with a significant Jewish population – the community in which I was born and raised. Savile once described himself as “the most Jewish Catholic you will ever meet”. He helped raise money for Jewish causes in Leeds and beyond, all (it would appear) as a smokescreen to keep on-side the community in whose midst he lived. The sense of betrayal amongst those who knew him following the shocking investigation that now threatens to potentially bring down the BBC, was reflected last week in the Leeds Jewish Community Centre recently removing a plaque that had been unveiled in his honour. Savile, who visited Israel on a number of occasions, met senior political figures here in the 1970’s, and as recently as 2005 raised money for Netanya’s Laniado Hospital, is quoted as saying in one of his last interviews, “I’m not a straight punter. When I’m gone they’ll say, ‘I always thought he was straight but he wasn’t — he was crooked.” Before anyone suggests any Jewish connection to his crimes, it should be categorically stated that Savile managed to deceive everyone from all communities and at all levels in British society and beyond. He was awarded a papal knighthood (Knight Commander of Saint Gregory the Great) at the Vatican by Pope John Paul II, to go alongside the knighthood he received from Queen Elizabeth II. He was a friend of the rich and famous, of royalty, rock stars, movie stars, television personalities, and many politicians. It now appears, quite simply, that Sir Jimmy Savile was the ultimate fraudster and a repulsive criminal. In many ways his fraud was made all the worse by his gross deception of the British people, of the people of my home town of Leeds, and of the Jewish community amongst whom he lived much of his life, befriended, and, it now seems without a shadow of doubt, coldly and completely deceived.’ (9)

In essence Alster’s argument here is desperate form of ‘tu quoque’ (‘you too’) which seeks to claim that because Savile ‘duped everyone’ and was ‘especially close’ to the jewish community and Israel then the jews and Israelis were ‘especially duped’ which is specious reasoning if I ever saw it.

If anything, the reverse should be true because Savile was also ‘especially close’ to the (heavily jewish) BBC who knew of his extra-curricular activities, and it would extremely surprising if the BBC and British establishment knew and the Israeli government with whom Savile was similarly closely connected did not. Let alone the jewish community to whom he was also very close.

The probability is that the jews and Israelis knew – or at least suspected – what Savile was up to and because he so ardent a Zionist that he essentially out-Zionisted – to coin a phrase – many ardent jewish Zionists as well as being a generous and close friend of Israel in addition to being a willing party in spreading their propaganda to Britain that the Israelis and the jewish community simply covered it up: just like the BBC.

That he was abusing non-jewish children naturally helped because well… jews don’t care about them in the slightest.

