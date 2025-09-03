All the way back in 1999 a jew named Jimmy Julius Karow fled from Oregon to Israel after it came out that he had been raping and sodomizing two sisters – one three years old, the other seven years old – for years. Then after he’d fled to Israel, he then… well… did it again under his new name of Yosef Chaim Karow and was convicted for sexual assault in 2002 and served five years in prison before getting caught for another similar rape in 2019/2020.

To quote the ‘Times of Israel’ in 2020:

‘Jimmy Julius Karow, 49, a convicted pedophile who fled to Israel from the United States to escape sex assault charges, signed a plea deal this week with the State Attorney’s Office and will be convicted of committing multiple rapes and other sexual crimes against a seven-year-old Israeli girl, according to a new report. Prosecutors will seek a 13-15 year jail sentence. The Ynet news site reported that Karow will be convicted of a string of charges that include rape, sodomy, and indecent assault. Karow had also been accused of assaulting a three-year-old, the seven-year-old’s sister, but that charge was removed due to “evidentiary difficulties,” according to the report. Karow fled to Israel in 1999 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Oregon. He has an Interpol warrant for his arrest. In 2002 Karow, now living under the name Yosef Chaim Karow, was convicted in Israel on separate sexual assault charges and served five years in prison.’ (1)

While despite being located Karow – since he is currently in prison serving a 13-year stretch – Israeli authorities are believed to be unlikely to hand him over to US authorities over the pre-1999 rapes of the three-year-old and seven-year-old girls in Oregon. (2)

The truth is that it is unlikely that Karow will ever see the inside of a US prison for his rape of toddlers and children purely because he is… well… jewish and hiding out in Israel albeit in an Israeli prisoner for even more child rapes that has now committed there.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/pedophile-who-fled-us-to-israel-signs-plea-deal-in-rape-of-israeli-girl/

(2) https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israel-pedophile-suspect-gershon-kranczer-extradition-us-jimmy-karow-cbs-investigation/