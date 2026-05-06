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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
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Wow! Amazing how they can figure out exactly who made the fire that created the charcoal. . . . Now, the burning question is this: Was this KINGSFORD Charcoal Briquettes? Or was it ROYAL OAK Lump Style Charcoal?

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