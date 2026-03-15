Robert Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ is one of the definitive novels of mid-twentieth century fiction having originally been published in 1959 and was famously adapted shortly therefore into a blockbuster film in 1960 by Alfred Hitchcock.

However, what many people don’t know is that Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ is a profoundly jewish book and also – in my view – created the archetype used by serial killers throughout the twentieth century. Now this later point might seem surprising to most people but remember that while multiple murders committed in a sequence for fun have been a feature of human history since ancient times – although we know of only a small number of clear examples before the late nineteenth century (for example Gilles de Rais [albeit his guilt is questionable] (1) and Elizabeth Bathory) – but our concept of the ‘serial killer’ comes from the United States in the 1960s to 1970s in the years just after Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ was written and popularized by Hitchcock in cinemas.

This is in much the same way that Judith Flanders has pointed out the modern concept of ‘murder’ is the creation of newspapers and novelists – Charles Dickens among them – in nineteenth century Britain and what she means by that – much as I do with the concept of the ‘serial killer’ – is that the popular archetype of what a murder is and should entails comes from those sources at that time, (2) and I would contend that Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ popularised by Hitchcock did exactly the same thing but with serial killers.

We already know that a similar but less known 1956 novel lionizing two early jewish would-be homosexual serial killers - Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb who tortured and murdered Bobby Franks in Chicago in 1924 – called ‘Compulsion’ by a jewish author named Meyer Levin was the direct inspiration behind the infamous ‘Moors Murders’ between 1963 and 1965 by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley. (3)

So, it isn’t remotely a stretch to view Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ as having created the classic serial killer template with the deviant sexual urges, the killings viewed as repressed sexual rage against women, the disorganized versus organized serial killer rubrics, the link between childhood events and serial killing sprees and so on.

This isn’t to say that these wouldn’t have been codified separately anyway – since all these are elements identified by the FBI’s ‘Behavioural Science Unit’ which has long been one of the leading institutions studying the phenomenon of serial killers – but the bringing together of all these elements was truly first done by Bloch whose work then served as inspiration for generations of serial killers. In much the same what the Columbine massacre has served – and continues to serve – as direct inspiration and a readymade template for school shooters.

Something that unites Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ – via the fact that it was allegedly ‘inspired by Ed Gein’ although I am doubtful of this personally since if you both to read ‘Psycho’ there is very little pertaining to Ed Gein’s case in it despite the inverse often being claimed – with the Moors Murders and the Columbine massacre is that they have been widely claimed in the mainstream media and popular literature to have been ‘inspired by the Nazis’.

As Nathan Abrams writes:

‘The film was based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Robert Bloch who was a Jewish author. Bloch based his story around the real-life serial killer, Ed Gein, who himself was influenced by Nazi atrocities. He had fashioned household items from the remains of his victims.’ (4)

This is however nonsense since Ed Gein’s atrocities were not ‘inspired by the Nazis’ at all as this was just an invention by the jewish author Harold Schechter, (5) while Ian Brady’s actual inspiration for the ‘Moors Murders’ was Levin’s 1956 novel ‘Compulsion’ about Leopold and Loeb not ‘the Nazis’ (6) and neither was the Columbine massacre (Dylan Klebold was jewish, while Eric Harris had a jewish girlfriend at the time and there is no evidence of ‘interest in National Socialism’ from either of them). (7)

Thus, we can see that in all these instances; National Socialism and the Third Reich are blamed when the true origin/inspiration (with the exception of Gein since by all accounts Gein was just very mentally disturbed) is jewish.

This jewishness is made extremely obvious in Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ as well as in Hitchcock’s film adaptation since to quote Abrams again:

‘As Anthony Perkins plays him in the film, Norman Bates is a nebbish middle aged bachelor, still living at home with his domineering mother. He is an emasculated and infantilized mother’s boy (does this ring any bells?). When Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) asks him if he ever goes out with friends, he says, ‘A boy’s best friend is his mother.’ Norman takes on his mother’s characteristics. An early clue to this transformation is when he tells Marion, ‘You-you eat like a bird.’ Here, the inner baalebusteh in Norman comes out and we can hear an echo of Ess, ess, mein kind. Norman is just the sort of old English name that immigrant Jews to America named their kids so they wouldn’t stand out as too Jewish (think Norman Mailer or Norman Podhoretz). It’s the type of bland moniker that Clark Kent used to disguise his own true self. Bates is also an old English surname, derived from Bartholomew which, of course, is a biblical name. Bates also sounds like the Hebrew term for ‘egg’. And Norman is certainly a bad egg. Most appropriately, in Yiddish, beyz (pronounced ‘Bates’) means bad, evil, wicked, malicous, vicious, angry, unkind, unfriendly, sinister, ominous and unholy. The clue really is in the name.’ (8)

A key part of ‘Psycho’ is Bates’ relationship with his mother, which – as Abrams informs us – is profoundly jewish in that she is overbearing, domineering and intentionally demeaning towards her son Norman but at the same time no one – and certainly no other woman - is ‘good enough’ for her son Norman.

This kind of – if I may be frank – demented psychological relationship between a mother and her son(s) is frequently found among jews with Jenna Weissman Joselit remarking that jewish mothers are prone to be extremely doting as regards their children’s health and general well-being and they ‘fly to the doctor’ at the slightest hint of bad health (9) – shades of Munchhausen’s Syndrome by Proxy anyone? - but yet inversely they are known - in the opinion of the jewish anthropologists Mark Zborowski and Martha Wolfenstein - ‘for nagging, quarrelling, worrying and hypochondria’. (10)

This abnormal mother-child relationship results in jews being ‘highly susceptible to neuroses’ to quote the jewish psychologist Israel Strauss. (11)

Indeed, the jewish philosopher Alain Finkelkraut has identified this very psychological phenomenon as being at the heart of what we may call ‘jewishness’ when he writes that:

‘Tradition and psychology work together here: whether one is a Jew, in our time, is more than ever determined by the mother. She’s the one who overfeeds us because she has known privation and who idolizes us because she was orphaned. One does not recover from such adoration. Egocentric and infantile, the children of a “Jewish Mother” are easily recognizable.’ (12)

The result of this peculiar psychological phenomenon is jewish mothers often become alienated from their children (13) as well as the close association for jews between intermarriage/having sexual relationships with non-jews and personal freedom and liberty. (14)

This can also be seen in the clear Freudian parallels made in ‘Psycho’ with Bates fantasizing about having a sexual relationship with his mother and being extremely confused as to why he wants to have sex with his mother while also despising her for keeping him isolated and trapped at the same time. That Bloch drew on the theories of Sigmund Freud to create Bates is pretty clear, (15) but also makes a great deal of sense in that Freud’s own theories are derived from his own family relationships and the inversion of the Hasidic Judaism of his childhood environment in order to try to understand himself and his deviant urges. (16)

In essence what we are seeing in the middle-aged overweight emotionally crippled Bates is your stereotypical ‘nice jewish boy’ who has to make the choice between staying within ‘the cult’ – for lack of a better term – by doing what his mother/family wants or ‘breaking free’ by doing what his mother/family doesn’t want.

Traditionally these two choices have been achieved by jews ‘marrying a nice jewish girl’ (to stay inside ‘the cult’) or by jews ‘marrying an evil Shiksa’ (non-jewish women who ‘deliberately tempt jews’) and distancing themselves from their mother/family; this is partly why the jewish world has traditionally been split between the Shtetl/Zionism and Assimilation/Leftism (17) in that it is a response of how jews ‘deal with their mothers’ for lack of a better way of putting it.

Bloch has Bates chose a kind of ‘third way’ if you will in murdering his mother and this then causes his psyche to fracture as he has now committed matricide and in so doing murdered his own inner psychological world. This Bates deals with by murdering pretty young non-jewish women at – or near – the motel he inherited from this mother and where her corpse is so as to get some form of personal catharsis and relief from his deeply disturbed mind.

In so doing Bloch is seeking to use ‘Psycho’ – much as Levin sought to use ‘Compulsion’ three years earlier – as a way to shatter and murder the norms and forms of the non-jewish society he has grown up in as a form of a revenge for the destruction ‘the pre-Nazi world of middle Europe’ by the advent of Adolf Hitler and National Socialism. (18)

So, we should then view ‘Psycho’ not as an innocent ‘horror thriller’ in the vein of the traditional European horror stories of Bram Stoker, Edgar Allan Poe and M. R. James – all of whom were violently anti-Semitic while Poe and Stoker were both ardent racial nationalists to boot – (19) but rather as an inversion of those stories where true evil was not only clearly defined but predominately supernatural into true evil wearing a human face. That human face of course is the non-jewish Bates who is claimed to be the typical White European and thus true evil has become White Europeans (and White Americans) when in fact Bloch’s character of Norman Bates is not in fact a White European: he is a jew being presented as if he were a White European.

Thus, while Bloch had his audience believe true evil wore a White face; it in fact wore a profoundly jewish face.

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References

(1) On the conventional account of Gilles de Rais and his link to the jews see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-crimes-of-gilles-de-rais-and

(2) Cf. Judith Flanders, 2011, ‘The Invention of Murder’, 1st Edition, Harper Collins: London

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-inspiration-for-the-moors

(4) https://www.jewthink.org/articles/the-secret-jewish-history-of-psycho

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-ed-gein-inspired-by-the-holocaust

(6) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/ian-brady-adolf-hitler-and-the-moors

(7) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/were-eric-harris-and-dylan-klebold

(8) https://www.jewthink.org/articles/the-secret-jewish-history-of-psycho

(9) Jenna Weissman Joselit, 1994, ‘The Wonders of America: Reinventing Jewish Culture 1880-1950’, 1st Edition, Henry Holt: New York, p. 56

(10) Ibid., p. 70

(11) Ibid., p. 86

(12) Alain Finkielkraut, 1994, ‘The Imaginary Jew’, 1st Edition, University of Nebraska Press: Lincoln, p. 14

(13) Ibid., p. 105

(14) Weissman Joselit, Op. Cit., p. 47

(15) See for example: https://ijrcs.org/wp-content/uploads/IJRCS202503016-min.pdf

(16) Cf. David Bakan, 1990, ‘Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition’, 2nd Edition, Free Association Books: London

(17) Albert Lindemann, 1997, ‘Esau’s Tears: Modern Anti-Semitism and the Rise of the Jews’, 1st Edition, Cambridge University Press: New York, pp. ix-xxi

(18) https://www.jewthink.org/articles/the-secret-jewish-history-of-psycho

(19) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/bram-stoker-racial-nationalist-and and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/edgar-allan-poe-race-and-the-jews