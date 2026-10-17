Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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singo
Oct 17

Hahahaha This is amazing.

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Frank Castle
Oct 17

The holohoax.

Biggest non-government grift in history?

There is just no holding a candle to my government's theft of $40 trillion.

Oh, right. That $40 trillion is still part of the overall Fagin scam since it was all for israehell's wars of aggression & conquest.

It is a never ending kabbalist inversion.

Lie: Hitler wanted to take over the world

Truth: jewish supremacists want to take over the world

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