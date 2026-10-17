According to the ‘New York Jewish Week’s’ daily summary email from19th August 2026 there has been a new wave of jewish white-collar crime in New York rather hilariously targeting so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’.

They write how:

‘New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a consumer warning to Holocaust survivors and their families following unsolicited fraudulent correspondence from an entity referring to itself as the “Jewish Holocaust Claims Center.” “Scamming and stealing from Holocaust survivors and their families is the lowest of lows,” Hochul said in a statement. “This program delivers justice to Holocaust survivors who’ve suffered through the unspeakable and I’m committed to ensuring New York State protects survivors and their families and provides the assistance and assets these New Yorkers deserve.”’

That was it.

No links, no nothing so me being me I went looking and quickly found what the ‘New York Jewish Week’ was referring to.

Luke Tress writing in the ‘Times of Israel’ on 19th August 2026 shrieked how:

‘New York Governor Kathy Hochul issues a warning about a financial scam targeting Holocaust survivors. An entity calling itself the “Jewish Holocaust Claims Center,” or “JHCC,” has sent unsolicited fraudulent messages to survivors and their families, Hochul says. The messages urge the recipients to submit claims for compensation, Hochul’s statement says. It wasn’t clear how the scam worked or how many victims there were. The state’s Holocaust Claims Processing Office helps survivors and their heirs recover assets, such as artwork and bank deposits, that were lost during the Holocaust, but does not charge for its services. The state’s Department of Financial Services was unable to verify the identity or legitimacy of the Jewish Holocaust Claims Center and referred the scam to law enforcement, Hochul says. The department has also issued a consumer notice to survivors and their families to be cautious when contacted about restitution services. The entity’s website was reported to its hosting provider and has been removed, the statement says. “Scamming and stealing from Holocaust survivors and their families is the lowest of lows,” Hochul says. “I’m committed to ensuring New York State protects survivors.”’ (1)

While Rebecca Szlechter writing for the ‘Jerusalem News Syndicate’ on the same date similarly shrieked that:

‘New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a consumer alert after an entity calling itself the “Jewish Holocaust Claims Center” solicited Holocaust survivors and their families to submit claims for compensation, prompting state officials to warn of a potential scam. The New York State Department of Financial Services stated that it could not verify the group’s identity, services or legitimacy and referred the matter to law enforcement. The department also reported the group’s website to its hosting provider, which subsequently removed it. The department also said it referred the matter to the inspectors general of New York, New Jersey and the U.S. Postal Service. “Scamming and stealing from Holocaust survivors and their families is the lowest of the lows,” Hochul said, pledging to ensure survivors receive the assistance and assets to which they are entitled. Kaitlin Asrow, acting superintendent of the department, urged survivors and their families to independently verify unsolicited offers before providing personal or financial information. The department’s Holocaust Claims Processing Office, established in 1997, assists Holocaust victims and their heirs in recovering assets, including bank accounts, insurance proceeds and cultural property. The office does not charge claimants for its services and has helped return more than $184 million in assets to victims’ families and recover 356 cultural objects.’ (2)

While even the ‘Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ (better known as the ‘Claims Conference’) felt it necessary to release an official statement stating that the ‘Jewish Holocaust Claims Center’ was not affiliated with them in any way, shape or form. (3)

In truth the motivation for such a scam is obvious enough, because of the sheer amount of money kicking around in the ‘Holocaust Reparations’ space with over $72 billion paid by Germany alone (4) combined with the fact that there are multiple jewish groups trying to gain access to these funds in order to ‘disperse them’ (for a hefty fee and with many opportunities for fraud) and that most ‘Holocaust Survivors’ are now well into their 80s and 90s. So are hardly likely to be particularly compos mentis and are very likely to have dementia or just be broadly senile and therefore are very easy to scam out of their ‘Holocaust Reparations’ payments.

The reason we know that the scammers behind this are almost certainly jews – rather than say Indians or Nigerians as we might otherwise suspect – is that in order to convince the ‘Holocaust Survivors’ that you are an agent of the ‘Jewish Holocaust Claims Center’. Then you need to know a fair amount of jewish and ‘Holocaust’ terminology, preferably passable modern Hebrew and/or Yiddish to sound convincing and also have done a substantial amount of ‘Holocaust Survivor’ research to find potential ‘victims’ rather than just any old biddy who may – or may not – even be jewish in the first place.

None of this is easy to do unless you’ve spent years studying the jewish question or you are jewish.

Thus, the scammers behind the ‘Jewish Holocaust Claims Center’ are almost certainly themselves jewish.

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References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/lowest-of-lows-ny-governor-warns-about-scam-targeting-holocaust-survivors/

(2) https://www.jns.org/news/u-s-news/hochul-warns-of-holocaust-restitution-scam-targeting-survivors

(3) https://www.claimscon.org/notice-regarding-unsolicited-holocaust-compensation-correspondence/

(4) https://www.investopedia.com/terms/h/holocaust-restitution-payments.asp; https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/holocaust-compensation-and-restitution-by-country