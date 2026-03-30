Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Stephane
8d

It amazing that zionist paedophiles and mass murdererw are always freed, meanwhile others person are under more and morer heavy tosuppress their Freedoms and Free Thoughs.

That is due to the fucked new zionist fascsit pedophile world order.

Time to Revokution

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HamburgerToday's avatar
HamburgerToday
1d

F the J.

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