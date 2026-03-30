This January serial jewish child molester Nechemya Weberman – about who I have written in detail previously – (1) and who repeatedly raped a twelve-year-old girl till she was fifteen between 2007-2010. I also predicted back in November 2025 that we would see a move to free Weberman on the part of the ultra-Orthodox jewish community in Brooklyn and especially Weberman’s Satmar Hasidic sect since the Satmar Rebbe had been visiting Weberman. (2)

This jewish gambit almost succeeded but for the manifest evil that is Weberman showing his true colours during the hearing as Peter Senzamici explained in his article for the ‘New York Post’ on 26th January 2026:

‘A notorious Brooklyn Hasidic pedophile nearly walked free during a resentencing Tuesday — until he pretended to forget details of his crimes and the furious prosecutor reversed course and pushed for more time.

Nechemya Weberman ended up with a sentence slashed down from 103 years to 18 years, although with time served, that amounts to just five years left on the clock for the pedo — and with good behavior, he could be out by 2028.

“Mr. Weberman’s outrageous behavior in court today personified why he remains a danger to society,” said Sarena Townsend, the lawyer for the sicko’s then-12-year-old female victim.

“His repeated denials and refusal to face his actions proved that his assurances of rehabilitation and remorse were lies.”

Weberman, a former counselor at a Williamsburg yeshiva now in his 60s, appeared vivacious, smiling and jovial on video feed from the maximum-security Shawangunk Prison in upstate New York — despite his supporters painting an image of a feeble man at death’s door.

He had been convicted on 59 counts and originally sentenced to 103 years in prison 13 years ago for repeatedly sexually abusing his victim for three years.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office — under pressure from some members of the convict’s religious community for years — was prepared to effectively push to free the convicted sicko, having sought the resentencing on the grounds his 103-year stint was excessive and that he had already served enough time.

But Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Joseph Alexis changed course mid-hearing when Weberman claimed to forget the gory details of his misdeeds.

The pedophile attested to his remorse and apologized, reading from a statement, claiming he had spent years “in denial’’ and was “a changed man.’’

“It would be tragic if in five years from now, someone else is standing here describing his own story similar to mine, Your Honor. You have the ability to prevent that.”

Judge Matthew D’Emic’s new sentence gives Weberman five more years to recall his misdeeds, but with good behavior, he could be out in half the time.

“A modified sentence of 18 years with 10 years’ supervision remains a meaningful penalty,” the judge said.

Weberman, who has fought his conviction and sentence for years, could further appeal the new ruling.

Sexual abuse advocates said the new sentence sends a “dangerous” message to survivors in the Hasidic community.’ (3)