In my recent series of articles on the subject of jews and military service (1) I began the process of compiling evidence to show that jews were both frequently significantly under-represented in Western military forces relative to their population as well as frequently incurring much lower casualty rates than non-jews even when they were allegedly on or near the front-line. As I stated in my analysis: it is difficult to see a credible explanation for this absolute and relative under-representation outside of non-participation and lack of front-line service, which could be maintained (as a bullet does not discriminate based on religious affiliation and/or ethnic origin).

I also stressed that although I analysed only a few instances albeit major ones: the data in each case showed the same trends and as they the selection of instances were across about approximately a century and took in three different nation states in different military situations, but with significant jewish minorities. This indicates - as I then suggested - that what we are looking at its a phenomenon of deliberate avoidance of participation in military matters by jews as well as an pointed lack of achievement on the battlefield.

During the research I conducted to make that analysis I came upon demographic statistics for the British Armed Forces between 2007-2011 stratified down by religion. (2) I think it important to add to another case study of an armed force to consider so that we can further see that the jews are not exactly the 'warrior people' they like to currently proclaim themselves to be in Israel.

Now according to the official statistics the amount of jews in the British Armed Forces has remained consistent at 70 individuals from 2007 to 2009 and from 2010-11 has increased by 10 to an estimated 80 individuals. Now as the reader will have adroitly noticed: this is a very small number especially as the jewish population - according to the 2001 Census - (3) was 267,000 individuals, which is 0.45% of the British population in 2001 (58,789,000).

Now if we compare that to percentages we get in the British Military, which between 2007 and 2011 all come out at 0.04%. We can see that the jews are represented in the British Armed Forces at a comparative rate of less than 10% of their representation in the population of the British Isles.

This means that the jews cannot be particularly patriotic and indeed if we understand that jews have an observable tendency - due to their frequent strong commitment to supporting Israel's very aggressive foreign policy objectives - to be pro-war in the Middle East - which is where a large amount of British military resources were deployed in the years covered by the data - then we can see that jews are hardly the British patriots they so frequently make themselves out to be.

Now I don't doubt that the professed sceptic will say that this is some form of misrepresentation or out of context, but if - to acquire some context - we compare the jewish participation in the British Armed Forces to say Christian participation: we can see there is a substantial disparity.

Now Christians made up the following percentages in the British Armed Forces during 2007 and 2011:

In 2007 there were 169,260 Christians compared to 190,670 personnel or to put that into a percentage: 89.8% of the members of the British Armed Forces were Christians.

In 2008 there were 161,200 Christians compared to 186,910 personnel or to put that into a percentage: 88.6% of the members of the British Armed Forces were Christians.

In 2009 there were 161,440 Christians compared to 188,600 personnel or to put that into a percentage: 87.2% of the members of the British Armed Forces were Christians.

In 2010 there were 162,390 Christians compared to 191,660 personnel or to put that into a percentage: 86.8% of the members of the British Armed Forces were Christians.

In 2011 there were 156,790 Christians compared to 186,360 personnel or to put that into a percentage: 84.5% of the members of the British Armed Forces were Christians.

Now if we compare that percentage to the fact that according to the 2001 Census some 71.58% of the British population were Christians: then we can clearly see that the Christians are significantly over-represented in the British military forces by about 10-20% relative to their representation in the British population. Compare that to atheists who made up 15.49% of the British population in 2001, but whose representation in the British Armed Forces has risen significantly between 2007 and 2011 by nearly 4% in absolute terms to 13.4%. (4)

This then clearly indicates that Christians and atheists take an active part in the British Armed Forces, but yet the jews do not appreciably do so. We may draw from this further evidence that the jews; as a people, have significantly less loyalty to the nation states in which they reside when compared to other segments of the population as they are significantly unrepresented - as a percentage of their population - in the military forces of these countries and have been over a significant period of time (if we factor in my earlier statistical comparison of the British Armed Forces statistics from the First World War). (5)

We should further point out that to claim that a percentage of those self-describing as atheists or declining to answer is not viable for the simple reason that to do so is pure guesswork and we have no statistics to go on to tell us how many of those so self-describing are in fact jews (in ethnic and/or cultural terms). The statistics suggest that the amount of jews in the British Armed Forces is very low when compared to the percentage they represent of the population of Britain and - as such - they must be regarded as disproportionately under-contributing personnel to the armed forces of the British nation in which they hold citizenship but this is quite the opposite as regards British jews voluntarily serving in the Israeli Defence Forces. (6)

Thus we aree on solid evidential ground in concluding that the argument - first made by different intellectuals in both the Allied and Central powers during the First World War - that jews are unpatriotic is not only justified, but validated by the statistical data that we have available to us. More than that: this situation has stayed more or less the same (jewish participation has actually decreased in this time) with jews disproportionately under-represented in both those serving their country and those decorated for bravery in war and peacetime as well as over-represented or at parity when serving in the Israeli Defence Forces in modernity.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-military-service-britain

(2) Table 2.13 in http://www.dasa.mod.uk/modintranet/UKDS/UKDS2011/pdf/chapter2.pdf

(3) For the data see: http://www.statistics.gov.uk/hub/people-places/people/identity

(4) This historically low percentage is likely due to the fact that the self-description of atheism was far less common in British society than it has become in the last 10-15 years. The rising trend however indicates that atheists are taking the place of Christians and that these are further unlikely to be jewish atheists.

(5) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-military-service-britain

(6) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/dual-loyalty-british-jewish-military