Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
20h

You had me LOLing there --> "even secular Israelis – not known for their kindness to their fellow creatures be they human or beast".

Good informative pieces. Keep going.

Reply
Share
Don Curton's avatar
Don Curton
15h

Truly sickening.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture