The Keeper or Master of the Rolls and Records of the Chancery of England – better known as the Masters of the Rolls – is one of the most important legal positions in the British legal establishment and as such is a position of both power and influence. This is because the Master of the Rolls functions as the President of the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales and is the Head of Civil Justice.

Put another way the Master of the Rolls is the head of the entire civil (but not the criminal) part of the British legal establishment only answers to the Lord Chief Justice and – in theory at least – the British monarch. Hence this is a position of both power and influence, and it would be significant if jews were significantly over-represented among Masters of the Rolls in precisely the same way that it would be significant if Indians or Muslims were significantly over-represented among Masters of the Rolls because they would likely favour their interests over those of the British people.

Now the position of Master of the Rolls has been in existence officially since 1286 – and likely earlier since there was a Keeper of the Rolls in 1265 – so there have been a great many Masters of the Rolls and among them have been very illustrious names such as Thomas Cromwell (October 1534 to July 1536) as well as the outright hilarious such as Sir Julius Caesar (September 1614 to April 1636).

There has been a total of 98 Masters of the Rolls; of which 8 by my count have been jewish.

These are:

Sir George Jessel (30th August 1873 to 21st March 1883) (1)

Sir Archibald Levin Smith (23rd October 1900 to 19th October 1901) (2)

Lord Harry Woolf (4th June 1996 to 6th June 2000) (3)

Lord Nicholas Phillips (6th June 2000 to 3rd October 2005) (4)

Lord David Neuberger (1st October 2009 to 30 September 2012) (5)

Lord John Dyson (1st October 2012 to 2nd October 2016) (6)

Lord Terence Etherton (3rd October 2016 to 11th January 2021) (7)

Sir Geoffrey Vos (11th January 2021 to Present) (8)

Thus, jews are represented at a rate of 8.2% within Masters of the Rolls when jews are only 0.5% of the population currently – which is roughly the high tide of the amount of jews in Britain percentage wise – so they are roughly 16 times overrepresented among Masters of the Rolls relative to the height of their representation in the British population (i.e., it is the most generous population percentage I can give them).

Now given that jews were expelled from England and Wales (and thus roughly Britain) from 1290 to 1656; this means we can safely exclude all the Masters of the Rolls between those years from consideration precisely because jews couldn’t be Master of the Rolls during those years because they were legally excluded from England and Wales.

The Master of the Rolls in 1656 was William Lenthall who was the 55th Master of the Rolls which means that we can exclude by 54 Masters of the Rolls before 1656 because jews were legally excluded from England and Wales at that point.

Therefore, there are only actually 44 Masters of the Rolls who could have been in theory jewish – and to be frank who we have a decent chance of knowing were of jewish ancestry – so thus the real number to be considered is just 44 Masters of the Rolls; of which 8 by my count have been jewish.

This then means that 18.2% of the Masters of the Rolls who could have potentially been jewish have actually been jewish, which means that jews are roughly 36 times overrepresented among Masters of the Rolls relative to the height of their representation in the British population.

Further it is worth pointing out of the 8 jews who have been Masters of the Rolls; a whopping 6 of these have been in the period between 4th June 1996 to the time of writing (September 2025) which means that – except for the period between 3rd October 2005 and 1st October 2009 (roughly four years) – for a whopping 25 years later out of the last 29 years: Britain has had a jewish Master of the Rolls.

Now that should concern anyone who is able to think logically, because it rather suggests that jews – who are remember a tiny minority - have seized one of the most important positions in the British legal system as their own, which coupled with their massive overrepresentation in the British Supreme Court should absolutely terrify Britons. (9)

