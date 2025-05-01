Recent years have highlighted a problem that has not really been address in the anti-jewish literature. This problem is that jewish religious rituals are either causing fires to occur leading to the actual and potential loss of life as well as blocking fire escape routes.

2017 brought several examples of this in the form of a fire in Brooklyn, New York caused by a lit Hanukkah candle menorah resulting in the death of an ultra-Orthodox woman and three of her children as well as injuries to her husband and four other family members. (1)

Two similar fires on 15th and then 16th December caused by lit Hanukkah candle menorahs in Manchester, England caused severe property damage but no loss of life. (2) Another happened in Stamford Hill in London, England on 21st December inflicting significant property damage and a disaster was only averted when a neighbour heard the house’s fire alarming going off and alerted the fire brigade. The jewish family resident at the property had left a lit candle menorah unattended, while they went out and it nearly destroyed not only their own house but those of their neighbours too. (3)

Nor is this a new phenomenon since in 2015; the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ carried a prominent article about the problem of fires caused by lit Shabbat candle menorahs and malfunctioning Shabbos technology like automatic light switches and hot plates. (4)

So bad was this that the ‘Algemeiner’ ran a piece by Eli Verschleiser claiming that these Shabbos fire have absolutely nothing to do with jews or Shabbos. (5) That this is utter nonsense is plainly obvious by just pointing out that a concomitant spate of fires did not occur to non-jews in the same location or elsewhere in a similar way. Therefore, they do have something to do with jews and Shabbos.

Similarly, the fact that a religious jewish woman named Daniella Liby blocked her Brooklyn apartment’s fire escape with a sukkah – a temporary booth erected as a religious duty by jews during the festival of Sukkot – leading to her death and ten of her neighbours being injured suggests a distinct disregard for the lives and property of others. (6)

Therefore, we can see that Judaism is of itself the cause of deadly fires and that jews knowingly compromise the safety of others so that they can fulfil their religious duties with as little inconvenience to themselves as humanly possible.

Nor is it just Judaism per se since with a deadly fire in the Bronx, New York in December 2017 causing the death of twelve of its residents. The building was predictably owned by a jewish landlord named Howard Akloff – likely a member of the Orthodox or ultra-Orthodox community – and had hundreds of unaddressed building code violations dating from as early as 2005. (7)

Akloff isn’t alone as dozens of jewish building owners and landlords in New York city have hundreds and sometimes thousands of unaddressed building code violations on their properties, (8) which is obviously going to cause disasters and potentially significant loss of life in the event of any fire breaking out. Another example of the same ilk – with jews irresponsibility concerning fire protection and prevention leading to loss of non-jewish lives – is the tragic 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Thus, maybe it is time for anti-Semitic Safety Squads to be formed in order to police the jewish Diaspora in order to prevent fires breaking out and endangering non-jewish lives and property.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/19/nyregion/brooklyn-menorah-fire-hanukkah.html ; https://forward.com/opinion/390440/orthodox-jews-fires-brooklyn

(2) http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/menorah-candles-warning-after-firefighters-14049431 ; http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-42385236

(3) http://www.hackneygazette.co.uk/news/unattended-hanukkah-menorah-causes-house-fire-in-stamford-hill-1-5329730

(4) https://forward.com/opinion/217210/a-deadly-plague-of-shabbat-fires/

(5) https://www.algemeiner.com/2015/03/26/dont-blame-brooklyn-fire-deaths-on-shabbat-or-orthodox-judaism/

(6) https://www.jta.org/2017/10/16/news-opinion/united-states/sukkah-blocks-brooklyn-woman-from-escaping-apartment-fire

(7) http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5221959/Bronx-apartment-building-owner-hundreds-complaints.html

(8) See my analysis of the official list of New York’s Worst Landlords that was published in 2017 and was so jewish they’ve never published it again: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-greedy-jewish-landlords-of-new