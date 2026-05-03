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mothman777's avatar
mothman777
8d

Thankyou for doing this research.

The prominent American Rabbi Stephen Wise stated that Marxism, also referring to this as Communism, is nothing other than Judaism.

Karl Marx published these words in his public political journal in 1849:

"The chief mission of all other races and peoples, large and small, is to perish in the revolutionary holocaust".

The words above mean exactly what they say of course, and nothing else, despite attempts of various jewish communists to falsely represent these words as stating something entirely different.

The Torah, as used by every single jew in the entire world in all different jewish sects, as quoted by the prominent Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi, states that of all the goyim (Gentiles) in the whole world, that there are to be, quote verbatim: "NO SURVIVORS", and he is not the only rabbi stating that that is what is contained in the Torah as a directive..

Any purported 'non-jews' in the Communist Party were either Gentile dupes hoodwinked into becoming party to an actual jewish death cult that ultimately intends nothing less than the permanent total physical extermination of all Gentiles on the entire planet, or they were very much more likely actually crypto-jewish souls themselves incarnated in seemingly unrelated bodily vehicles and religions while nonetheless really being members of the same invading hostile alien jewish soul group species that these rabbis tell us was jewish before it even invaded this planet in this dimension.

I say dupes, as what genuine non-jew soul in their right mind would willingly and knowingly contribute to a military agenda intent solely on the jewish seizure of this entire planet and the permanent total eradication of all non-jewish humanoid life on it?

The jew Lenin stated that 9 out of every 10 people in the world can be killed to ensure the success of the communist revolution.

Of course, jews are economical with the truth, and the real truth is that communism is judaism and that the total extermination of all non-jews is their ultimate intent, albeit involving the keeping alive of some 'livestock' for some period of time for the occult purposes of rape, pranic psychic energy harvesting, higher vibrational rate flesh farming and adrenochrome production, which their DARPA jewish advanced humanoid robots alone will never be able to provide for the jews.

Rabbi Menachem Schneerson and Rabbi Michael Laitman state that the entire jewish soul group are from an entirely different dimension to this one.

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
5d

Great piece Karl. Thanks, as always.

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