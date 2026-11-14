Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
15h

even more interesting to me it is to know how many of the non-jewish vexatious litigants were represented by jewish lawyers...

for milking the cow that the litigants are fighting about is quite profitable for the lawyers involved.

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