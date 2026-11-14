Recently I was having conversation on Twitter/X with another nationalist with an academic background and I happened to stumble upon the British government’s formal ‘Vexatious Litigants List’.

What this means in essence is that this was – and is – a list of people who the British government and court system has deemed bring so many frivolous court cases that they need to prevent them starting more frivolous court cases so they don’t clog up the British legal system with cases that are extremely unlikely to go anywhere.

Therefore, the individuals on the ‘Vexatious Litigants List’ have to have the permission of a judge – who they have to apply to – to start a new court case and thus it prevents – or at least acts as a significant hurdle – pointless court cases being put into the legal system; although it can tie up individual judges. It just makes it that a little bit harder.

The ‘Vexatious Litigants List’ has 196 individuals listed on it currently (1) so naturally I wondered how many were jewish.

Of these – as best I can work out – the following 8 are jewish:

Maurice Blank

Juda (also ‘Judah’) De Vries

Anthony Goldstein

Ivan Landau

Aubrey Landau

Graham Samuels

Harold Singer

June Singer

This means that 4.1 percent of the people on Britain’s ‘Vexatious Litigants List’ are jewish, which give that jews are – officially anyway – 0.5 percent of the British people that are represented on Britain’s ‘Vexatious Litigants List’ just over eight times their representation in the British population.

This is significant because it suggests that the stereotype of the litigious jew – most famously found in the adjective ‘Talmudical’ – is actually a truism rather than an ‘unfounded stereotype’.

It just goes to show you that should listen to what your ancestors said about the jews and not what the jews tell you about themselves.

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References

(1) https://www.gov.uk/guidance/vexatious-litigants

(2) https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/culturalidentity/religion/articles/jewishidentityenglandandwales/census2021