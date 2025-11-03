One of the weirder ‘jewish invention’ myths is the claim that jews invented the infamous pesticide Zyklon B; (1) the basis for this myth appears to be the belief that because Zyklon B was created by scientists at the German state-owned company Degesch (short for ‘Deutsche Gesellschaft für Schädlingsbekämpfung’ literally the ‘German Corporation for Pest Control’) and Degesch was co-founded by the jewish chemist Fritz Haber – who is often falsely claimed to be the ‘creator of modern chemical warfare’ (2) and similarly falsely that he was first person to create an industrial process for the production of ammonia – (3) that ‘therefore’ Zyklon B is a ‘jewish invention’.

The problem is that Haber has absolutely nothing to do with the creation of Zyklon B and while Zyklon A – the first Zyklon gas – was developed by Degesch during Haber’s tenure; there is no evidence that I am aware of that Haber was remotely involved in its creation but rather simply the co-director and co-founder of Degesch at the time, (4) which is rather like crediting the CEO of say Sony with having invented its latest product; even though he had absolutely nothing to do with it.

When we come to Zyklon B; the gas was actually created by Degussa in 1922 – around the time that the owner of Degesch became the ‘Deutsche Gold- und Silber-Scheideanstalt’ (literally the ‘German Gold and Silver Refinery’) – by a German chemist named Walter Heerdt who is named by the official Degesch patent for Zyklon B (# DE438818) as its inventor (5) that was filed on 20th June 1922 and granted on 27th December 1926. (6)

Put another way: the creation of Zyklon B has absolutely nothing to do with jews so cannot be classed as a ‘jewish invention’.

