A recent ‘jewish invention’ I saw claimed on Twitter/X was that ‘jews invented WhatsApp’s Encryption’ with no additional information provided. This kind of vague claim is quite common when dealing with ‘jewish invention’ myths with the only entity that tends to be much more specific being JINFO. (1)

Now in the case of the ‘jews invented WhatsApp Encryption’ claim this is relatively easy to sort out since the type of encryption WhatsApp uses - or claims to use – is E2EE (‘End-to-End Encryption’) (2) which was invented by an American non-jew named Phillip (‘Phil’) Zimmerman in 1991 as a cryptographic protocol called PGP (‘Pretty Good Privacy’) and for so doing he was promptly criminally investigated by the NSA in 1993. (3)

What the claimant probably meant was the ‘Signal Protocol’ (originally called ‘TextSecure v1’) referring to a cryptographic development of Zimmerman’s original E2EE concept that first appeared in 2013 that was developed by Trevor Perrin and Moxie Marlinspike. Perrin is a non-jew but Marlinspike’s real name is Matthew Rosenfeld and he is indeed jewish. (4)

The Signal Protocol itself is just a new form of Zimmerman’s original PGP concept of 1991 as the Signal Protocol itself is not truly original per se and is in fact just an amalgam of the cryptographic system OTR (‘Off-the-record Messaging’) – developed by Nikita Borisov, Ian Avrum Goldberg and Eric Brewer in 2004 (only Goldberg is jewish while Borisov is Russian and Brewer is American) – and SCIMP (‘Silent Circle Instant Message Protocol’) – developed by Vincent Moscaritolo (alongside Zimmerman, Jon Callas, Vic Hyder and Mike Janke; all of whom are Americans and not jewish) in 2012 which are in turn based of Zimmerman’s original PGP concept from 1991.

The point being that WhatsApp uses E2EE which was created by a non-jew – Zimmerman – in 1991, while the Signal Protocol is part-created by a jew (Marlinspike/Rosenfeld) but is a development of Zimmerman’s work via combing OTR from 2004 (one jew out of three developers) and SCIMP from 2012 (no jews out of five developers).

Thus, we can see that jews played little to no role in creating WhatsApp’s Encryption and have largely just combined the ideas of non-jewish computer scientists and cryptographers together and presented them as their own rather than developed something truly original.

