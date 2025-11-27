One of the odder ‘jewish invention’ claims that I have found is the claim that jews ‘invented water chlorination’ with the jew being credited being one Abel Wolman. (1)

Now for those who don’t know water chlorination is a process by which water is partially or fully sterilized by adding in a small amount of what is effectively chlorine bleach to it.

This claim that Wolman – he was actually born Abel Wachsman Wolman not Abel Wolman - is rather silly because all Wolman did was co-invent a way to standardize the amount of chlorine in drinking water in 1919 and even then, he didn’t invent it alone but rather did so with the non-jewish American engineer and chemist Linn Enslow in 1919. (2)

The interesting thing is that there is a much better jewish candidate for being the inventor of water chlorination in the form of the German jewish chemist Isidore Traube who published a paper in 1894 on how water chlorination could render water ‘germ free’. (3)

The problem with this of course is that water chlorination – explicitly for the purpose of rendering water ‘germ free’ – had already been invented six years before by an American scientist named Albert Leeds in 1888 and successfully applied for a patent for a process to chlorinate water using electrolysis and hydrochloric acid, while his idea was further taken forward by the American sanitary engineer William Jewell who subsequently conducted the first test using chlorine alone to disinfect water in Kentucky in 1896. (4)

This in turn led to the much better-known early ventures into water chlorination in the town of Maidstone in England in 1897 and the English city of Lincoln in 1905, while it was exported to India in 1903 and was first used in anger in the United States in Jersey City in 1908.

Thus we can see that water chlorination is not a ‘jewish invention’ at all but rather an American one.

