Back in June @Gnosiser on X/Twitter alerted me to another ‘jewish invention’ myth that I have never seen claimed but which could very easily be which is the claim that jews invented Urea-formaldehyde.

When I began looking into this claim I quickly realised it was another case of a jew stealing the work of a non-jew in order to try and reap the financial rewards for themselves.

Now before we get ahead of ourselves lets be absolutely clear about what Urea-formaldehyde is used for.

As one industry website puts it:

‘The Urea and Formaldehyde fuse to form a polymer or non-transparent thermosetting resin called Urea-formaldehyde or urea-methanal. Urea Formaldehyde or UF resin is an integral component in the production of various products. UF resins exhibit high-end performance, with amazing abrasion resistance and heat resistance.’ (1)

Essentially it is often used as a kind of high-strength industrial glue and thus you can quickly see the value in such an invention, but the same industry website also makes it clear that it was first discovered/invented by a German named Dr. Hölzer in 1884 and – rather interestingly – notes that his assistant was one Hanns John – who was later stated to be Czechoslovakian and given his name and pre-First World War work with Hölzer was presumably in fact a Sudeten German) who we will return to in a moment. (2)

That Hölzer was the first to discover/invent Urea-formaldehyde is confirmed by several academic authorities (3) as is the fact that the jewish chemist Karl Goldschmidt took Hölzer’s research and tried to run within from 1884 onwards (3) resulting in a successful 1896 patent from Goldschmidt on the use of Urea-formaldehyde as a disinfectant using Hölzer’s work as the basis for said patent. (4)

However, Goldschmidt’s attempt to heavy profit from Hölzer’s work fell flat on its face as his old assistant Hanns John had continued working on their discovery and between 1918-1920 John had patented several variants of using Urea-formaldehyde as the basis for an adhesive (5) which in turn pipped Goldschmidt to the punch and John rightly got the credit for – as well as financially benefitted from – the work that he had done with Hölzer all those years before.

