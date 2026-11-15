Our next ‘jewish invention’ is the claim that jews were the first to create the written sacred text and namely they were the ones who were the first to write down sacred traditions and take care that the transcription was correct. (1)

This is naturally complete nonsense, because the earliest date that the oldest parts of the five books of Moses (aka the Written Torah of Judaism and the Pentateuch of Christianity) could have been written is the 1100s to the 1200s B.C. (2) While the earliest written sacred text that we have – and which are religious epics in which the details and transcription mattered – are from Mesopotamia and specifically the ‘Liturgy to Nintud’ from the city of Kesh ancient Sumeria which tells the story of the creation of man and woman by the gods of ancient Sumer and dates to around 2600 B.C. (3)

In addition to that we have the first written text of the Rigveda of Hinduism – but which in truth is a direct reflection of Indo-European culture and very little to do with India per se – is dated to around 1500 B.C. (4)

So thus, we can see that despite the big claim made for the five books of Moses being the ‘first written sacred text’ and the resultant statement that ‘jews created the first written sacred text’. This is simply utter nonsense that preys on historical ignorance of the reality of the ancient world and on the corresponding general familiarity with the Old Testament to make jews the centre of the ancient world when in fact they were not even remotely important nor particularly interesting!

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References

(1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqBjZKmTKt8&t=57s (13 Minutes: 20 Seconds)

(2) William Schniedewind, 2004, ‘How the Bible Became a Book: The Textualization of Ancient Israel’, 1st Edition, Cambridge University Press: New York, p. 54

(3) Robert Biggs, 1974, ‘Inscriptions from Tell Abu Salabikh’, 1st Edition, The University of Chicago Press: Chicago, pp. 24-26

(4) Michael Witzel, 1997, ‘The Development of the Vedic Canon and its Schools: The Social and Political Milieu’, p. 263 in Michael Witzel (Ed.), 1997, ‘Inside the Texts, Beyond the Texts: New Approaches to the Study of the Vedas: Proceedings of the International Vedic Workshop, Harvard University, June 1989’, 1st Edition, Harvard University Press: Cambridge