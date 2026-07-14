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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
7d

I reviewed her list. I don't think the bagel niggers invented ANY of those things.

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SRK's avatar
SRK
3d

Speaking of Jewish myths Karl, I have this article to share with you.

The world is more Jewish than we realized.

https://www.futureofjewish.com/p/the-world-is-more-jewish-than-anyone

I don't know if it's worthy of one of your debunking articles. Still, see what you think.

Thank You.

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