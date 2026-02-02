Karl’s Substack

introspeck
6h

Two ideas were everywhere at that time - fuel economy, because of the Depression, and streamlining (which, of course, improves economy). Many designers were trying to bring such cars to market. Porsche pleaded with Auto Union management to build his design, and while they appreciated it, money was scarce and they stuck to the tried and true designs already in production.

As politicians do, Hitler met with Auto Union and asked, "What have you got?" They showed him the Wagen design, and he got excited, this was the real People's Car he'd hoped for. Funding was soon arranged. It's pure nonsense to claim that Hitler saw some random guy's design and ordered a different company to build it.

Sadly, few of the People got to drive one. The first production runs were used in endurance testing, or went to Party officials for public Strength through Joy appearances. By the time it was really ready to market to the wider public, production was switched over to the Kubelwagen for the army. That was an amazing little vehicle in its own right.

Armed patriot
8h

The beetle was a collaboration between Der Führer and Ferdinand Porshe to produce a car that was affordable to all people in Deutschland hence the term Volks Wagen-The Peoples Automobile.

It definitely was NOT a jew invention lol

