One of the ‘jewish invention’ claims made by Pam Karp in her list of ‘jewish inventions’ on Geni is that a jew named Rudolf Kompfner invented the travelling-wave tube (1) that is widely used in electronics to amplify radio signals in the microwave range.

Kompfner was indeed jewish and did create a travelling-wave tube in 1942-1943 while working for the British government at the University of Birmingham, (2) but the truth is that Kompfner only created an improved version of an already extant invention by the Russian-American electrical engineer Andrei (Andrew) Haeff – who was of German extraction – who invented the travelling-wave tube circa 1933 while he was a graduate student at Caltech. (3)

So, no Kompfner – and thus jews – didn’t invent the travelling wave tube: that was Andrei Haeff who wasn’t jewish!

