A recent ‘jewish invention’ myth that I discovered is the claim – related to the claim that jews invented the smartphone and/or the iPhone – is that jews ‘invented the touchscreen’. (1) No detail was given in the claim as to what specific jew was meant, but I think having done a little digging I have figured out where the claim comes from as well as it not only simply wrong but outright dishonest.

There are two possible iterations of the ‘jews invented the touchscreen’ claim.

Namely that there is the touchscreen that uses a stylus to interact with it and there is the touchscreen that a person uses their finger to interact with it.

Now the inventor of the touchscreen that used a stylus to interact with it was the American electrical engineer William Denk who - while he was working for the Philadelphia Battery Company (aka ‘Philco’) – submitted first ever patent for this technology in 1946 as patent number US2487641A. (2)

While the American engineer working Leon Harmon – his surname is of English origin and there is no evidence of jewishness I can find before anyone desperately claims ‘he was jewish’ - at Bell Telephone Laboratories significantly improved Denk’s original design and made it independent of the light produced by the touchscreen device in a 1960 patent submission that was granted in 1962 as patent number US3016421A. (3)

Thus, we can see that jews certainly did not invent the touchscreen that used a stylus to interact with it.

But what about a touchscreen that a person uses their finger to interact with it?

Did the jews invent that?

The short answer is no.

The touchscreen that a person uses their finger to interact with it was first invented by the British electrical engineer Eric Johnson in 1965 at the Royal Radar Establishment in Malvern, England and which he subsequently made substantial (and more practical) improvements to in 1967. (4)

At around the same (circa 1967/1968) German electrical engineer Rainer Mallebrein – while working for Telefunken Konstanz – developed a similar touchscreen display that became the ‘Touchinput-Einrichtung’ (lit. ‘Touch Input Facility’) for Telefunken Konstanz’s SIG 50 computer terminal in 1971. (5)

In other words, jews did not invent either the touchscreen that uses a stylus to interact with it or the touchscreen that a person uses their finger to interact with it.

So where does this myth likely come from?

This is likely the claim that two engineers from CERN – the European Laboratory for Particle Physics – named Frank Beck and Bent Stumpe came up with an improvement to Johnson’s and Mallebrein’s earlier finger-based touchscreens in 1972 and which began to be used in 1973. (6)

Beck was jewish, while Stumpe was Danish.

Now what has happened is that someone somewhere has taken Beck and Stumpe’s improvement to Johnson’s and Mallebrein’s earlier invention of the finger-based touchscreen. Then written Johnson and Mallebrein as well as Stumpe out of the history of the touchscreen to claim that ‘the touchscreen was a jewish invention’ which is simply untrue, but par for the course in ‘jewish invention’ myths. Since jews and their apologists often simply systematically ignore and/or minimize earlier versions of the same idea, scientific discovery and/or technology in order to misrepresent it as a ‘jewish invention’ so as to try and buttress the myth of jewish achievement.

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References

(1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqBjZKmTKt8&t=57s (0 minutes: 52 seconds)

(2) https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/024793442/publication/US2487641A?q=pn%3DUS2487641A

(3) https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/022108688/publication/US3016421A?q=pn%3DUS3016421A

(4) https://mraths.org.uk/?page_id=531

(5) Oral History of Rainer Mallebrein, Computer History Museum, 13th February 2018, Ref. X8517.2018, p. 13; also https://www.suedkurier.de/ueberregional/wissenschaft/Entwickler-aus-Singen-ueber-die-Anfaenge-der-Computermaus-Wir-waren-der-Zeit-voraus;art1350069,9590558

(6) https://web.archive.org/web/20161116094427/https://www.symmetrymagazine.org/article/june-2010/cern-touch-screen