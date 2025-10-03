One of the ‘jewish invention’ claims that I happened across as I was investigating the claim that jews ‘invented modern cosmetics’ – an article debunking this claim soon be published – is the additional ‘jewish invention’ claim – often used in conjunction with the false claims that jews invented lipstick (1) and the modern cylindrical metal lipstick container – (2) that it was the jew Max Factor (born Maksymilian Faktorowicz) who coined said usage.

Indeed, the eponymous company founded by Max Factor claims as such to this day writing that:

‘1920 - Max Factor invents the word make-up’ (3)

The problem with this claim is that is simply isn’t true because the word ‘make-up’ (or ‘make up’/’makeup’) as applied to cosmetics had – according to the ‘Oxford English Dictionary’ – already been in increasingly wide usage since the 1840s (4) while it was regularly being used by actors and actresses in regards to applying their cosmetics in the 1880s (where Factor almost certainly got it from); (5) circa forty to eighty years before Factor allegedly first coined its use in regard to applying/using cosmetics.

So no jews did not coin the term ‘make-up’ as applied to cosmetics!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-lipstick

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/debunking-the-myth-of-maurice-levy

(3) https://www.maxfactor.com/en-gb/our-brand/our-heritage

(4) https://www.oed.com/dictionary/make-up_n?tl=true

(5) https://www.etymonline.com/word/make-up