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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Jul 13

I've encountered more than one non-Jewish researcher who say Phoenicians blended into Hebrews at some point, that they added much needed vigor to the backward tribes. After Cathage's defeat by the Romans is given as the time of amalgamation for the formerly separate Semitic peoples.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jul 13

the 'temple of solomon' was, like solomon himself, just a myth..

abraham and mozes ditto...

one big fairy tale..

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