An interesting ‘jewish invention’ claim is the idea that jews were responsible for discovering the structure of Ribonuclease A which is an enzyme which degrades RNA into smaller components. It doesn’t sound like much, but it is a key modern discovery in biochemistry that has enabled the creation of things like anti-viral agents.

As such the jewish claim is that William Stein was the first to map the structure of Ribonuclease A with Slava Bazarsky claiming that:

‘William Stein - the structure of ribonuclease’ (1)

The problem is that this is dishonest by omission because while William Stein was the first to sequence the structure of Ribonuclease A (and shared the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1972 as the direct result); he didn’t do so alone as he worked with non-jewish American biochemist Stanford Moore (who shared the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1972 with Stein for just this).

As the ‘Encyclopaedia Britannica’ explains:

‘In 1958 they helped develop the first automatic amino-acid analyzer, a machine that greatly facilitated the analysis of the amino acid sequences of proteins. In 1959 Moore and Stein used the new machine to make the first determination of the complete chemical structure of an enzyme, ribonuclease.’ (2)

Thus, we can see that while William Stein is rightly assigned priority for the discovery of the structure of Ribonuclease A; it not – as Bazarsky claims by omission – sole priority but rather co-priority with Stanford Moore.

Further as Marshall, Feng and Kuster detail nearly all the work done in the discovery of Ribonuclease A was done by non-jews living in the United States.

They write of Ribonuclease A that:

‘It was isolated by René Dubos, crystallized by Moses Kunitz, sequenced by Stanford Moore and William Stein, and synthesized in the laboratory of Bruce Merrifield, all at the Rockefeller Institute/University. It has proven to be an excellent model system for many different types of experiments, both as an enzyme and as a well-characterized protein for biophysical studies. Of major significance was the demonstration by Chris Anfinsen at NIH that the primary sequence of RNase encoded the three-dimensional structure of the enzyme.’ (3)

So put this in layman’s terms: Ribonuclease A was first isolated and discovered by Rene Dubos – a Frenchman – then was crystallized (i.e., it was purified and organised into a crystalline structure making it easier to analyse/work with) by a jew named Moses Kunitz, had its structure first sequenced by Stanford Moore and William Stein – an American and a jew respectively – while it was then first synthesized (i.e., artificially created in a lab) by Robert Bruce Merrifield – an American – and then the bulk of our actual knowledge of what (and how to use) Ribonuclease A comes from the work Christian Anfinsen (hence his sharing the 1972 Nobel Prize for Chemistry with Moore and Stein).

Now there is a slight complication here in that Anfinson was a non-jewish American by birth (and Norwegian ancestry) but converted to Judaism later in life, which is often included (very dishonestly) by jews in ‘jewish achievement’ lists. (4) Anfinson would not be considered jewish by most jews since he wasn’t born to a jewish mother – the halakhic requirement for jewishness – but rather is considered on the level of a ‘righteous non-jew’ by jews.

Hence, he cannot reasonably to be considered jewish in terms of ‘jewish achievement’ but rather has to be considered non-jewish. However, what this does show is that while William Stein and to a lesser extent Moses Kunitz did materially contribute to the discovery and understanding of Ribonuclease A; the most important work was almost entirely done by non-jews.

