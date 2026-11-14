One of the weirder ‘jewish invention’ claims is that the jews – and specifically the Israelis – invented the first steel door – a ‘steel security door’ is no different from a steel door incidentally – and credits the Israeli jews Avraham Bachri and Moshe Dolev with ‘inventing it’ in 1973.

This stems from a 2018 article in the ‘South African Jewish Report’, which states that:

‘1973 Avraham Bachri and Moshe Dolev invent the Rav Bariach geometric door lock, the cylinders of which connect throughout the door frame. The Pladelet (Hebrew for “steel door”) was the first steel security door introduced to the market, and by 1978 was the best-selling steel door in Israel. Today, RB-Doors has sold more than four million steel doors throughout the world.’ (1)

Now there are two ‘jewish invention’ claims in this paragraph that jews ‘invented the geometric door lock’ (they didn’t but that is for another article) and that jews ‘invented the steel door’ (they didn’t). This second ‘jewish invention’ is the one that we will deal with in this article.

Now the origin of steel doors – as opposed to steel-reinforced doors or say steel portcullises – lies in the creation of the Bessemer process by the English inventor Henry Bessemer in Sheffield, England in 1856, which allow large amounts of steel to manufactured from molten pig iron and made the creation of large sheet steel objects like doors far easier as well as much more economically viable for the first time (2) and as such they became commonplace in businesses, government offices and the homes of the wealthy. (3)

Then 1904 the American inventor of Swedish origin Charles Dahlstrom created the first fire-proof steel door (4) and successfully patented it as CA86622A the same year. (5)

We can thus see that despite the ‘South African Jewish Report’s’ 2018 claim; jews – let alone Israeli jews - most certainly did not invent the steel door.

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References

(1) https://www.sajr.co.za/taking-you-through-some-of-israel-s-firsts/

(2) https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/history-steel-door-jason-mo-lavmc

(3) https://homedecorez.co.uk/story-of-steel-doors-from-battle-to-office/

(4) https://blog.dahlstromrollform.com/steel-doors-history; https://eric01.jigsy.com/entries/general/steel-doors-a-history; https://www.fireprotect.co.uk/post/fire-protection-not-such-a-new-idea

(5) https://patents.google.com/patent/CA86622A/en